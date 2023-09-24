Ford recalls Puma small SUV over seatbelt and airbag issue

Ford’s Puma is subject to a recall which could result in the airbag not performing correctly.

Ford has announced a recall for its Puma small SUV over an incorrectly configured part that could lead to the airbag failing to deploy in a crash.

In a statement to Stuff, Ford confirmed: “On a number of Puma vehicles, during the manufacturing process, the Restraint Control Module (RCM) was loaded with an incorrect configuration.

“411 vehicles sold in New Zealand are affected, built from 2nd May 2023 to 25th July 2023.”

Damien O'Carroll/Stuff Around 411 vehicles have been sold in New Zealand with this issue.

“As a result, if an incorrect replacement part is installed in the system, warnings will not be displayed and the seatbelt pretensioners and airbags may not perform as intended in the event of an accident.

Any Puma that has yet to be delivered to its new home will be fixed before the keys change hands, while any customers that have already received their vehicle will be notified directly by Ford.

Supplied Ford Escape models fitted with the panoramic sunroof were recalled earlier this year.

This is the latest recall for Ford, which has already gone through three this year.

The first, back in March, concerned select models of the Escape SUV: “Certain affected vehicles fitted with a panoramic roof may have a fixed glass panel with poor adhesion to the roof frame assembly,” the recall stated.

At the time, a Ford New Zealand spokesperson confirmed that there were no local cases of panoramic roofs coming off cars or needing to be replaced.

Supplied The Ranger has also been subject to two recalls this year.

Then in April, the popular Ranger was also subject to a seatbelt-related recall over a seat belt that isn’t correctly threaded through the car’s seat belt metal anchor.

“The issue is in some of the affected vehicles, the driver seat belt may have webbing only routed through the anchor rubber trim sleeve, and not properly routed through the metal anchor eyelet,” said the spokesperson.

The Ranger copped another recall at the start of September over a battery issue that can lead to vehicles engaging ‘Park’ whilst still moving at low speed.

DAMIEN O'CARROLL Ford has showed off the first examples of the Puma and Escape SUVs, as well as the plug-in hybrid Transit Custom van.

The remedial action was specific to editions of the country’s most popular new vehicle with a twin turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, so just over 1200 units in New Zealand, with no issues having been logged by the manufacturer at the time of writing.

“Due to a software issue, under certain circumstances if the battery level drops below a critical threshold, the transmission may shift into park when the vehicle is travelling at speeds below 6kph,” Ford said.

“This may cause a sudden stop without the rear brake lamps illuminating as intended.”

If your vehicle is listed in any of the above recalls and Ford hasn’t contacted you, get in touch with your nearest dealer.