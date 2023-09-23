Toyota's first electric SUVs arrive in NZ, more details confirmed

Toyota has quietly outlined some of the spec details of its all-new bZ4X battery electric SUV.

The first examples of Toyota’s fully electric bZ4X have arrived in New Zealand, ahead of the model’s formal arrival next year.

A total of three bZ4Xs are confirmed to be out and about around the country, with a Toyota New Zealand representative telling Stuff that the models are in the country for pre-production study purposes.

One of the test vehicles was recently spotted driving in Mount Wellington, near the brand’s Auckland City Toyota branch.

SUPPLIED The bZ4X is the first in Toyota's all-electric bZ (Beyond Zero) series.

The bZ4X was originally slated for a late 2023 arrival, but thanks to supply challenges the model’s due date has been pushed back into early 2024. Its Subaru cousin, the Solterra, is expected to arrive in December of this year.

In July of this year, Toyota New Zealand confirmed that the bZ4X would be offered in two trim levels; the front-wheel drive Pure and the all-wheel drive Motion. The pair would share the same 71.4kWh battery, while the AWD flagship would get an extra motor.

The Japanese carmaker has now further fleshed out the difference in specifications between the Pure and the Motion.

Supplied All models come with a 12.3-inch touchscreen and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Toyota’s local website says that the Pure will come as standard with 18-inch wheels, roof rails, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging, and a 6-speaker sound system.

The dual-motor, all-paw Motion, meanwhile, gets larger 20-inch wheels, a larger split rear spoiler, panoramic glass roof, 9-speaker JBL sound system inclusive of a subwoofer, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Both models will feature Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of active and passive safety technology, which includes pre-collision with motorcycle detection, intersection collision avoidance support, and emergency steering assist.

Some safety tech will be exclusive to the Motion, however, namely the panoramic view monitor, blind spot monitor with safe exit assist, and advanced parking assist.

Pricing for the two models has yet to be announced. However, Subaru’s confirmation of its Solterra pricing earlier this week gives a good indication of where it could sit. The Solterra is priced from $79,990 in base AWD trim, while the top-spec Touring starts at $84,990.

With Subaru able to squeeze an AWD model underneath the $80,000 Clean Car Discount rebate cap, it makes it all the more likely that the entry-level 2WD bZ4X will be even cheaper when it goes on sale.