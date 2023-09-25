Audi, BMW to rework naming schemes for the electric age

Audi e-tron and BMW badgeBMW and Audi are both set to change their naming schemes as they lean more into electrification.

Audi and BMW will both rework their vehicle naming schemes with upcoming new models, both to differentiate electric models from combustion.

Future Audi models will retain the alphanumeric formula, with the letter still designating which class a vehicle falls into (A, S, RS) while the number will now indicate what powers the vehicle.

Speaking to German magazine Auto Bild, Audi’s CEO, Markus Duesmann, confirmed “the odd numbers will be the combustion engines and the even numbers will stand for the battery-electric vehicles.”

Supplied Audi New Zealand has announced that it will be bringing in three new EVs; the Q6 e-tron, A6 e-tron, and A6 e-tron Avant, starting in 2024.

The changes will kick off with the A4, which will become the A5 in the next generation, while the A6 will be renamed to the A7. At the same time, the A4 and A6 models will switch to electric power.

Previously, odd numbers designated coupe variants of the preceding even number. It remains to be seen how Audi will differentiate body styles going forward, but Duesmann said information on that will be provided at a later date. He added that Audi fans can “look forward to many emotional and high-performance derivatives,” which means S and RS models are set to continue in some shape or form.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Audi has launched its all-new Q4 e-tron in New Zealand, the brand's smallest EV to date.

The ‘e-tron’ suffix will carry on as well, as chief technical officer Oliver Hoffman said that customers understand the badge to refer to an electric powertrain, and the company wants to stick with that. It is currently unclear how the name will fit in with the new even/odd naming scheme, or indeed when Audi will implement the changes.

Meanwhile, new trademarks have indicated BMW will also change its nomenclature for its upcoming Neue Klasse vehicles.

The overall three-digit naming style will remain, with the first number being which series the vehicle belongs in and the second two denoting where in the hierarchy it falls, while the letter ‘i’ at the beginning will indicate an electric powertrain.

Supplied The Neue Klasse will launch in 2025, likely as the new generation 3 Series.

According to Car Magazine, the first Neue Klasse-based family will be the X3, going against our previous knowledge, which suggested the 3 Series will be the first on the new platform.

In any case, using the X3 as an example, the X320 and X330 would be combustion-based models, while the iX330, iX340, and iX350 would all be electric.

For the 3 Series, the 330 and 340 would be combustion sedans (ditching the ‘i’ suffix from previous models), and electric variants would become the i330 and i340. Presumably, this means there won’t be any diesel models in the next generation.

BMW has given the 5 Series a serious dose of high voltage.

Same goes for higher-end models – the 560 and 760 will be mirrored by the i560 and i760.

Interestingly, this hints at the Neue Klasse platform being electric- and combustion-compatible, although BMW could skirt around this by simply renaming existing models to fit in with the new Neue Klasse vehicles.

The first Neue Klasse family will arrive in 2025, with six further models set to spawn in the 24 months following its launch. They will all be electric, with at least one (probably the X5) set to offer a hydrogen variant as well.