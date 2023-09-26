Watch: Incredible Chinese super SUV can float on water

The BYD YangWang U8 can wade in waters up to 1400mm in depth, and can even float and move in water at speeds of up to 2.9kph.

One of the fastest-growing electric vehicle brands in the world, BYD, is in the midst of launching a new luxury sub-brand overseas – YangWang. And, one of its latest offerings has one heck of a party trick.

First unveiled in January, the ambitious $250,000 YangWang U8 is an electric quad-motor behemoth, with visual inspiration clearly sought from a certain rugged British off-roader, and an enormous amount of capability. Each motor develops 220kW–240kW/420Nm, resulting in a combined output of 820kW and the ability to zap to 100kph in just three seconds.

Most recently, YangWang unveiled a new U8 flagship; the Premium Edition. It lathers on even more luxury features, including dual 23.6-inch digital screens for driver and front passenger (a 12.8-inch touchscreen sits in the middle), three wireless phone chargers, a refrigerator, and a ‘10-point hot stone massage’ seat function.

Perhaps even more impressive than a seat that somehow simulates hot stones is the U8’s ability to, effectively, become a boat. YangWang has released a video showing the U8 floating on water, and even wading through that water via its turning wheels – travelling at speeds up to 1.8mph (or 2.9kph).

The U8’s water abilities are extreme. The base model can wade water up to a metre in depth (a Ford Ranger, by comparison, can do 800mm), whilst the off-road specialist Master Edition variant can wade water up to 1400mm. A video recently published by CarNewsChina shows the feature in action.

Where the U8’s abilities on water ramp up from extreme to downright preposterous is via its incredibly named ‘Yachting Mode’. Activate it, and the U8 lifts its suspension, closes all the windows, opens the sunroof, switches off the range extender engine, and switches the car’s air conditioning system to re-circulation mode.

Supplied The U8 Premium Edition shapes up as a rival for the likes of the Land Rover Defender and Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen.

According to YangWang, in this mode the U8 is capable of floating and even traversing bodies of water for up to 30 minutes, ‘sailing’ at speeds up to 2.9kph solely via its spinning wheels. It’s worth underscoring that the mode is intended as an emergency feature; a last resort for those who need it.

If you’re reading this thinking ‘but wait, I thought electricity and water doesn’t mix’, well you’re only partially correct.

Whilst chucking a plugged in toaster into a bath is still not a good idea, as we covered earlier in the year during New Zealand’s wild weather season, electric vehicles tend to feature better weather protection than their internal combustion engine rivals. A first generation Nissan Leaf is rated to wade waters up to 700mm, just 100mm less than what a Ranger can do.

Supplied The flagship U8 comes with dual 23.6-inch digital clusters up front, and three Lidar sensor units.

It still isn’t recommended to go and do this, of course, as it may mean mechanical consequences down the road. But you can only imagine how poorly a standard petrol-fed hatchback would fare in 700mm waters.

The U8’s ability to become a yacht on demand is just one of its interesting features. The big electric SUV can also perform 360-degree ‘tank turns’, seeing it spin on the spot thanks to wheels spinning in different directions. This feature also appears on the Rivian R1-T electric pick-up.

Almost 40 sensors line the U8, including three Lidar units, 16 cameras, and 14 ultrasonic sensors. Automated Valet Parking is said to be a feature available at launch, with ‘City Navigation Autopilot’ set to come via an over-the-air update in the future.