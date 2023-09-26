Late to a meeting? Soon you'll be able to Zoom and drive

Android Auto users will soon be able to participate in hands-free Zoom and Microsoft Teams calls while on the run.

The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed office culture worldwide. Workers have been granted more autonomy to work remotely. This, in turn, has prompted businesses to consider how much physical office space they need to own.

And then there’s the popularisation of video conferencing tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom, enabling groups to have virtual face-to-face meetings with their peers while dialling in remotely.

Now, both will soon be added to Android Auto, enabling those that use either conferencing system to attend meetings from the comfort of their car (or, perhaps more likely, as a last resort if they’re running late).

394th District Court of Texas A lawyer showed up to virtual court in the 394th district of Texas with a kitten filter turned on.

For some motorists this will be big news. Others, particularly those that use an Apple device, might be scratching their heads. The Apple equivalent to Android Auto, CarPlay, has allowed for Zoom integration for the last five years.

With road safety being a paramount concern for both phone projection systems, in-car use of Zoom and Teams being a purely audio-based hands-free affair, with no camera showing the driver and no big distracting screen showing everyone else on the call.

Updates like these underline the benefits of using wired or wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in any newer car that allows it. Whilst most car companies are unlikely to issue wholesale updates to how their software looks and feels, Apple and Android are constantly providing aesthetic and feature-led updates like these.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Large touchscreens can be found in all sorts of cars these days, including utes.

The latest Android update doesn’t stop at Zoom. It also includes integration of The Weather Channel app. This will give motorists hourly weather updates on the fly, and can also display a ‘trip view’ weather radar – showing what weather to expect on your plotted drive.

The other significant update coming to Android Auto is the ability for Hyundai and Kia owners in selected regions to be able to connect their phone to their vehicle as a ‘digital key’, enabling users to turn their phones (and phones owned by approved family members) into proximity car keys.

For the moment, this feature is only being rolled out to Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis-owning Android users in Europe, South Korea, and North America. It follows the rollout of similar technology to Apple users in early 2022.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Android Auto-based ‘digital car keys’ for Hyundai and Kia models are coming soon, too, but not for New Zealand.

To those of us that don’t have some form of office job, this whole update might sound like the makings of a Black Mirror episode. But rest assured, this feature will be a useful one for a lot of people.

In 2021, Ohio Republican State Senator Andrew Brenner was exposed as attending a Zoom online meeting whilst driving his car with video mode activated. This was made worse by the fact that Ohio’s legislature was looking at a bill designed to toughen rules on driving while using a phone on the very same day.

Earlier this year, Illinois Secretary of State, Alexi Giannoulias, proposed that taking part in video calls whilst driving should be banned. Audio calls, like those featured in Zoom and Teams’ Apple CarPlay and Android Auto products, would not be covered in the ban.