One of Greg Murphy's classic Holden V8 Supercars is up for sale

Murphy and Gibson Motorsport only used GMS 009 a handful of times, making it one of the least raced chassis of its era.

It’s been seven years since Holden’s Australian manufacturing pulled up stumps, and high interest and demand for all things sporting the famous lion badge remains the norm. Those wanting to buy a piece of four-wheeled Holden history will only find the going tougher the more time passes.

Interest in classic Holden road cars seems to be extending to the brand’s race cars, too, with plenty of old-school V8 Supercar owners taking their racers off the track to restore them to their former colours. This former Greg Murphy Holden VT Commodore is one such car.

The 2000 Kmart-backed Murphy Commodore appeared on the sales floor of Melbourne-based car sales group Sullivan Kerr, restored back to its original colours and listed online. Pricing is not public, and is instead available on application.

Supplied Prior to campaigning Commodores, Gibson Motorsport was the factory Nissan squad in the Group A era.

V8 Sleuth reports that Murphy steered this Holden, chassis No. GMS 009, just a handful of times in the season, including during the Queensland 500 and Bathurst 1000 enduros with another eventual multi-time Bathurst winner; fellow Kiwi Steven Richards.

Whilst Murphy’s historic ‘Lap of the Gods’ record was still three years away, the Kiwi was still widely considered a star of the sport at the turn of the new millennium.

Having won the Bathurst 1000 in 1996 with Craig Lowndes, he was unlucky to not get a more long-term full-time seat at the TWR-owned Holden Racing Team. After a season mostly on the sidelines in 1998, he joined Gibson Motorsport for 1999 – sealing an underdog Bathurst victory alongside Richards late in the year.

Murphy’s 2000 season didn’t quite reach the same glamorous heights, but still resulted in a third-place finish at both enduros, with both results claimed by this very car.

After Gibson Motorsport’s merger with TWR, GMS 009 was sold to a development series team that only raced it briefly. In the 20-odd years since, it’s been tucked away quietly.

Supplied Stone Brothers Racing’s lone Bathurst 1000 win as team owners came in 1998 with Jason Bright and Steven Richards.

Ironically, Murphy’s former flame isn’t the only V8 Supercar on sale at Sullivan Kerr.

The motor group also has one of Ford’s most coveted Bathurst 1000-winners of the Supercars era up for sale; the 1998 Stone Brothers Racing Pirtek Ford EL Falcon driven by Jason Bright and Steven Richards.

Supplied Bright and Richards’ 1998 victory was particularly surprising as the pair had battled back from a significant crash earlier in the week.

Fully restored to its raceday decoration, this Falcon was a giant-killer in its era; defying Holden’s dominance in the sport to crack a rare surprise Bathurst 1000 victory. Holden had won the previous three 1000s, and went on to win the next seven.

Unlike the rarely driven GMS 009 chassis, the SBR Falcon lived a colourful Supercars life, having been formerly driven by the likes of 1981 Formula 1 world champion Alan Jones, IMSA champion Scott Pruett, and two-time Bathurst 1000 winner Allan Grice.

Like the Murphy Commodore, it is also listed as price on application. It’s safe to presume that the restored Bathurst-winning Falcon is expected to fetch a higher price than its Holden stable-mate.