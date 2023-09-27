Nissan confirms it will phase out petrol models, but with a catch

The Nissan Leaf is considered by many to be a mass-market electric vehicle pioneer.

Japanese carmaker Nissan is the latest brand to pledge it will be axing all of its petrol and diesel models in favour of EVs. But, the action it seems will only apply to the manufacturer’s European arm.

The brand confirmed earlier this week that it would be culling fossil fuel vehicles from its European line-up by 2030, five years prior to the EU’s touted 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicle sales.

Those looking for evidence of how serious Nissan’s European arm is about meeting emissions targets need not look further than the brand’s decision to offer the much celebrated new Z sports car in Europe, despite years of hype and enthusiast excitement.

The news comes hot on the heels of British prime minister Rishi Sunak confirming that the UK’s previously tabled ban on the sale of fossil fuel vehicles by 2030 was going to be pushed out by five years.

In a media statement, Nissan president and CEO Makoto Uchida, seemingly acknowledging Sunak’s move, said there is no turning back.

“EV [electric vehicle] is the ultimate mobility solution. More than a million customers have already joined our journey and experienced the fun of a Nissan electric vehicle, and there is no turning back now,” said Uchida.

“Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe – we believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet."

Supplied The Nissan Juke is expected to be one of the brand’s next models to be debuted in fully electric form.

The move echoes a similar pledge made by Renault, with which Nissan has an alliance. The two carmakers are expected to develop their new EV products together (they already make use of the same CMF-EV electric architecture), with a coordinated rollout to follow.

Nissan has previously pledged to launch 19 electric vehicles by 2030 and eight hybrids. A fully electric Juke is reportedly amongst the first models on the brand’s roadmap.

Whilst Nissan is on the electrification front foot in Europe, there has been no indication that it plans to make similar pledges in other markets, including North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It is expected that these markets will continue to offer fossil fuel models.

Stuff The Nissan Z was one of the brand’s most hyped new vehicle releases, but it was skipped over in Europe due to emissions concerns.

Whilst Nissan’s fully electric Leaf hatchback is widely considered to be a pioneer of the mainstream EV genre, it has struggled for penetration in the new-vehicle market Down Under (in New Zealand’s case, most likely because of the thriving Japanese import market).

Instead, the brand’s most popular model in Australia and New Zealand is the Navara ute, which continues to only be offered in pure diesel forms. It is expected that an all-new Navara, sharing platforms with the updated Mitsubishi Triton, will be revealed in the coming months.

The brand recently launched new versions of the X-Trail and Qashqai, both with electrified e:Power engine options. The Leaf remains the brand’s sole fully electric model in New Zealand, with the much anticipated Ariya SUV still yet to land in showrooms.