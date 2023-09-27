Man knifes car with kids inside after not seeing disabled sign

Not seeing this disabled sign was enough for a Georgia man to scratch up a car with a knife.

A man in Georgia recently decided to take the law into his own hands, attacking a car he believed to be illegally parked in a disabled spot with a knife.

The car, owned by Syreeta Mack, was parked outside a Walmart recently with her two daughters, aged 2 and 16, inside while she was in the store. Mack had recently had back surgery and was using an accessible parking space with the required placard displayed. However, it wasn’t hanging down all the way with Mack citing privacy concerns.

Another shopper, 61-year-old James Michael Fay, saw the vehicle while passing and couldn’t spot the card at all, but instead of calling any form of security or law enforcement, decided to pull out a knife and scratched the car, recorded on the vehicle’s dashcam.

Mack’s 16-year-old daughter also filmed the event and sent her mother the video, who then confronted Fay inside the Walmart and called 911. Fay repeatedly insisted there wasn’t a placard on display, and police ended up arresting him with misdemeanor criminal trespass damage. He reportedly bonded out later that day.

Speaking to WSB-TV, Mack said: “People need to mind the business that pays them. If you feel like someone is doing something illegal, call the police. You don’t have to step in and be a vigilante, because you can end up being a perp instead.”

WSB-TV Bureau Chief Matt Johnson went to Fay’s house later that day, asking if not seeing the placard gave him the right to damage her car. “If she was parked illegally, then yes,” Fay responded.

“I mean, you couldn’t leave a note?” Johnson asked. “And what would the note have done?” Fay replied.

Fay added, with some slightly bizarre humility, that he did learn from the arrest: “And I will not be doing that ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever again.”