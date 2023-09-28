Monstrous six-wheeled Ford Ranger with a hybrid engine unveiled

How does six-wheel drive capabilities with hybrid power sound? That’s what Ricardo has done with the Ranger HEX.

Last week Ford announced the first plug-in hybrid ute from a major brand in the form of the Ranger PHEV. Even without the full spec-sheet it’s impressive, boasting more torque than any other Ranger currently available, 45km of electric range four-wheel drive, and an unchanged 1327kg payload rating. But if you were left wanting something a bit... more, perhaps this wild creation from Ricardo could be up your alley?

If the name is unfamiliar, Ricardo is a global strategic, environmental, and engineering consulting company which operates in various industries including mass transit, energy and utilities, manufacturing and the automotive industry, among others. One of its claims to fame is building engines for McLaren, dating back to the 12C in 2011 and including today’s hybrid V8 powertrain.

Evidently quite bored with the day-to-day grind, the company has built something truly remarkable out of Ford’s ute. Called the HEX, it’s a six-wheel drive Ranger with a payload of up to 3800kg and a hybrid drivetrain to boost performance without harming fuel efficiency.

Ford has electrified the Ranger, and it's coming to New Zealand.

The company used a Ford-sourced electric drive unit to add an extra 210kW to the already potent 186kW/600Nm 3.0-litre turbo-diesel V6. Ricardo doesn’t give combined power or torque figures but we’d expect them to handily eclipse the standalone V6, with more than 300kW almost a given. Ricardo also doesn’t talk about fuel consumption, nor does it mention any battery details in the release.

The system is fitted to the rearmost axle which benefits from De Dion suspension. Ricardo says it is “not only weight efficient and robust but also provides better wheel control for improved traction and ride.”

The De Dion arrangement decouples the suspension and drive systems to allow a range of drive units to be used or deleted for a cost-effective 6x4 variant with maximum payload using an undriven ‘lazy’ axle.

In fact, the entire HEX system was designed as a bolt-on system to existing Rangers, without any alteration of the base vehicle. This ensures that the base vehicle retains all the robustness and quality of the standard vehicle and allows the system to be removed and re-installed on a different vehicle.

Supplied Ford has just revealed the Ranger PHEV, set to come to New Zealand in 2025.

Paul Tarry, Head of Special Vehicles at Ricardo, said: “We’re delighted with this latest conversion. The HEX benefits from an existing proven automotive platform, with added engineering and software enabled features, offering customers a robust, fit-for-purpose solution that is flexible, durable and doesn’t lose any of the characteristics needed to perform in the toughest of environments.

“The addition of a hybrid electric drivetrain means that this vehicle is helping to fulfil clients’ sustainability objectives, allowing the benefits of future mobility, without loss of performance, and as an added advantage we are able to preserve the existing warranty on the base vehicle.”

Price is an unknown at this stage but expect it to command a few pennies along with the cost of actually buying a Ranger.