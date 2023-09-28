Emerging carmaker confirms growing New Zealand footprint

Emerging Volkswagen-owned carmaker Cupra has announced some of its future plans for New Zealand, including dealership expansion and the arrival timing of key new models for 2024.

Speaking at the launch of the brand’s new Formentor V e-Hybrid earlier this week, Cupra New Zealand general manager James Yates confirmed that the up and coming marque is set for national expansion, starting with a new Giltrap Cupra showroom in Auckland.

The site, situated on 174 Great North Road between the respective sites for Lotus and Audi (both also operated by Giltrap Group), opens to the public for the first time next Monday. The brand doesn’t plan to be there forever, though; Yates stated that the showroom is a temporary one.

Supplied Cupra’s new Lotus-adjoining Grey Lynn store opens next Monday, but will only be a temporary home.

Come 2025, the dealership is set to move to a larger premises with greater prominence, also on Great North Road.

Another three Cupra-branded sites are expected to be confirmed in the coming months. There are currently six Cupra stores in New Zealand, including sites operated by Gazley (Wellington), Ebbett (Hamilton) and Archibalds (Christchurch).

It was recently confirmed that Cupra’s sister brand, Seat, would be departing the New Zealand market at the end of this year. Whilst Seat is set to continue to be a standalone brand in some markets, ours will not be one of them – meaning the likes of the Arona and Tarraco will not be offered locally any more.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Launched this week, the Cupra Formentor V e-Hybrid is the brand’s first locally offered plug-in hybrid.

Seat’s tenure in New Zealand was brief, arriving only in 2017 and only seeing a handful of models arrive before its performance arm Cupra landed and stole the spotlight.

The next Cupra model set to touch down is the Leon Sportstourer e-Hybrid. Priced from $77,900, Yates expects it to land in January 2024. The Leon e-Hybrid will soon only be offered in Sportstourer spec, with the hatchback set to be phased out of the line-up.

In a unique turn of events, the Sportstourer has been a surprise seller for Cupra, with Yates stating that the model frequently sells out. Refreshing news for those who lament the market’s shift away from wagons towards SUVs.

SUPPLIED Cupra has revealed its sporty all-electric hot hatch - the UrbanRebel.

The other new model Yates talked about was the Tavascan, a fully electric SUV coupe.

Like other fully electric Volkswagen Group products, the Tavascan appears to have been impacted by delays. Initially planned for a late 2024 arrival, the sleek plug-in is now slated for an early 2025 start.

As previously reported, the Tavascan is built on the same MEB platform as the likes of the Volkswagen ID.4 and Audi Q4 e-tron. It features an 82kWh (gross) battery with a rated range of 520km on the WLTP cycle. Sporting dual motors making 250kW/679Nm and all-wheel drive, its flagship VZ variant can get to 100kph in a claimed 5.6 seconds.