Kiwi EV owners that don't own Teslas can now use Tesla Superchargers

Thirty Tesla Superchargers have been opened up to non-Tesla motorists, including seven chargers in Auckland.

Tesla has confirmed that its plans to roll out the ability for non-Tesla plug-in vehicles to make use of its comprehensive Supercharger network has now reached New Zealand.

In a press release issued earlier today, the marque announced that it will be opening six Supercharger sites and 30 Supercharger posts to non-Tesla-owning New Zealand motorists from today onwards.

A selection of Superchargers in Auckland (seven chargers), Christchurch (four chargers), New Plymouth (three chargers), Timaru (six chargers), Rotorua (six chargers), and Queenstown (four chargers) officially become available to non-Tesla EVs today.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Novotel New Plymouth recently added three Tesla V3 Supercharger stations to its site. These are amongst the chargers now available to non-Tesla EVs.

The rollout is expected to expand to cover more Supercharger locations in the coming months.

The announcement comes as more and more car manufacturers move to use Tesla’s ‘NACS’ charging plug as their new standard in North America. The likes of Ford, General Motors, Volvo, and Polestar have all announced plans to adopt the alternative plug system.

Tesla’s Supercharger network is considered to be amongst the most reliable in the world. In the US especially, it is revered for its performance relative to the likes of Electrify America.

MATTHEW HANSEN/STUFF Tesla has opened the doors to its second store in Auckland, featuring a huge car delivery area, parts area, and service center.

Tesla’s local Supercharger footprint isn’t as comprehensive as what it offers stateside. There are currently 17 Supercharger sites in New Zealand, each housing a number of individual charger units.

For some vehicles, Tesla’s Superchargers can offer 275km of range in just 15 minutes of charging.

According to the brand, its charger network produces 30% less greenhouse gas emissions per vehicle compared to other charging networks in the US, and 90% of manufacturing waste behind the chargers is recycled.