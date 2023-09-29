Christchurch council adds electric utes to four-wheeled workforce

The Christchurch City Council is adding two fully electric LDV eT60 utes to its council ranger fleet.

The Christchurch City Council has this week announced it’s adding two fully electric LDV eT60 utes to its council ranger fleet line-up as part of a growing electric vehicle presence.

Head Ranger Port Hills and Banks Peninsula Paul Devlin said that the pair of plug-in pick-ups are capable of doing three quarters of the work that the council’s standard utes are expected to do, barring off-road and towing tasks.

“These vehicles may look like a standard Park Ranger ute, but they do enable the majority of our daily work – while helping out the environment and incurring reduced operational costs as we do it,” said Devlin.

Supplied LDV offers several fully electric commercial vehicles, including its eDeliver3 (left) and eDeliver9 (centre) vans.

“These basic 2WD EV utes with a range of 400km can still do 75% of the things we need ranger trucks to do. Just not off road, in the snow or towing too much,” Devlin added.

“This is also a move towards the Christchurch City Councils Sustainability Policy goals. Add a bike rack and load up our off-road electric motorcycle and patrols almost anywhere are possible.”

The Christchurch City Council electric fleet also includes an electric side-by-side LUV and the aforementioned electric motorcycle.

Along with reduced emissions, Devlin praised the trucks for coming with a three-pin plug to allow on-site power for hand tools, and for being silent during general use – a far cry from the familiar rattle of an internal combustion engine diesel ute.

HAMISH MCNEILLY/STUFF Police unveil a new fully electric BMW i4s for the Southern District.

Launched in New Zealand last year, the LDV eT60 is currently the only electrified ute on offer locally. It packs a 130kW/310Nm electric motor and is exclusively rear-wheel drive (there is no all-wheel drive variant available yet).

Whilst Devlin quotes that the eT60 is able to travel 400km to a charge, the reality is likely to be less. Its 88.5kWh battery has a WLTP cycle rating of 325km, which is unlikely to be matched in real-world driving conditions.

In recent times both Toyota and Ford have confirmed plans to launch electrified utes of their own in New Zealand, although neither is fully electric.

Toyota’s Hilux Hybrid is set to arrive locally next year, whilst Ford’s Ranger PHEV (featuring an electric range of 40km+ on the WLTP cycle) is expected to land in either very late 2024 or early 2025.