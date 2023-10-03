Toyota's baby 4x4 shaping up but without electric power

Toyota refreshed its longstanding Land Cruiser 70 earlier this year, the latest in a line of updates for the 40-year-old model. It replaced the old 4.5-litre V8 with the Hilux’s 2.8-litre diesel turbo-four along with new looks inside and out, but it’s still largely the same old reliable workhorse. Later, the revamped Land Cruiser Prado debuted with the Hilux’s newly electrified powertrain and similar updates to the 70.

But Toyota isn’t stopping there, with a shadowy new model appearing in an official presentation slide possibly previewing a revival of the FJ Cruiser.

We’ve heard rumblings of this vehicle before, and Toyota has even released imagery of clay models of the vehicle.

It first appeared as the Compact Cruiser EV concept a couple of years ago when Toyota showed off an armada of EVs in a demonstration of its electric intent. That one rides on an electric version of the TNGA architecture, presumably the same as found in the bZ4x SUV, offering an alternative to the likes of the Jeep Compass and Ford Bronco Sport.

Toyota even won a design award for the model, solidifying its case for production. However, nothing official has emerged since.

Supplied The concept was fully electric but recent rumours point towards a hybrid powertrain instead.

That isn’t changing today, unfortunately, but the spies over at Japanese outlet Best Car reckon they’re on to something in the form of the ‘Land Hopper’ patent. According to them, this is going to be the name for the baby 4x4.

Interestingly, the publication adds that the off-roader will be built on a shortened version of the TNGA-F ladder-chassis platform, not only meaning it will literally be a smaller Land Cruiser but it will also ride on the same platform as what the new Hilux is expected to get. That would put it up against the Ranger-based Ford Bronco rather than the urban-centric and Focus-based Bronco Sport.

It goes on to say that Toyota hasn’t yet fully decided on the powertrain. Indeed, if the TNGA-F platform is what’s happening, a fully electric model probably won’t be happening after all (although never say never). Instead, the 1.8-litre hybrid powertrain from the Corolla Cross has been mooted along with the 2.0-litre and 2.5-litre hybrids from the RAV4.

As for a debut, there’s a chance the Land Hopper will emerge in production trim at the Japan Mobility Show, formerly the Tokyo Motor Show, which kicks off on October 25.