Watch: Australian road-rager wipes out motorcyclist

The moment before a silver Audi driver wiped out a motorcyclist in a spate of road rage.

You’d think it would go without saying that road rage is not the answer when it comes to traffic gripes. But it still happens, and often too – last year, AA Insurance found that 28% of Kiwis have been involved in a road rage incident between 2021 and 2022, (with drivers aged 18 to 29 years old at the most risk).

Of course, road rage isn’t a New Zealand-specific phenomenon. It happens all over the world, as we see here with a dashcam video from the Hume Highway near Campbelltown in New South Wales showing a particularly shocking piece of road rage between a motorcyclist and an Audi driver.

The video shows the motorcyclist, 50, threading multiple lanes of traffic with the silver Audi in hot pursuit.

It’s unclear why the Audi is chasing the biker, but it pays to mention that lane filtering (riding between stationary or slow-moving cars at under 30kph) is legal in NSW while lane splitting (the same action at more than 30kph) is not.

After a few seconds of close tailgating, the Audi pulls up beside the bike and appears to ram it, causing the rider to veer across the entire highway and collide with the concrete barrier.

Stuff The motorcyclist lies injured after being run off the road.

Multiple witnesses pull over to check on the rider, who looks to be holding their left leg. Meanwhile, the Audi driver fled the scene.

According to the Daily Mail, police said the 55-year-old driver later returned to the scene and spoke to officers. Following inquiries, the man was charged with driving recklessly/furiously or in a dangerous speed/manner, and causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle.

His licence was also suspended, and is set to appear in court on November 21.