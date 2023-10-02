New Zealand's best-selling new car in September was a Tesla

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling new car worldwide at 2023’s halfway point.

The fully electric Tesla Model Y led New Zealand’s new-vehicle registration charts in September, a month that saw the industry continue to struggle amid the looming potential change in government and in Clean Car legislation.

According to preliminary sales data released by Waka Kotahi, the Model Y narrowly pipped the Toyota RAV4 for both passenger car and outright registration honours, with the pair boasting 697 and 683 registrations a piece. The Ford Ranger led the commercial market once again, with 605 registrations, to be third.

The Ranger’s lead rival, the Toyota Hilux (540 registrations) ended the month fourth outright, leading the Toyota Yaris Cross (316), Mitsubishi ASX (286), Mitsubishi Outlander (268), MG ZS (250), and Mitsubishi Triton (198).

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The MG4 goes toe-to-toe with the GWM Ora and BYD Dolphin.

The all-new MG4 rounded out the top 10, with 159 registrations in just its second month on sale. It’s the first time the electric hatch, now the lowest-priced pure plug-in car in the country, has appeared in the top 10.

Tesla’s strong month comes amid confirmation that the National Party plans to disband the Clean Car Discount rebate for electric and low-emission vehicles at the end of 2023 if it is elected.

But, the manufacturer’s strong sales numbers are unlikely to correlate with National leader Christopher Luxon’s claims, with the bulk of these registrations expected to be pre-existing historic orders.

Ford has electrified the Ranger, and it's coming to New Zealand.

Whilst September represented a slight improvement on August’s new-vehicle sales figures, numbers are still well down on where the industry was 12 months ago.

A total of 10,909 new vehicles were registered in September, comprising 8,150 passenger vehicles and 2,759 commercial vehicles. This represents a 26.5% year-on-year drop in the market.

Motor Industry Association chief executive Aimee Wiley outlined last month that the industry’s current dip in performance can be in part attributed to ongoing symptoms of the industry’s record result in June, tougher economic climate, and “hesitation or reluctance to purchase pre-election, particularly with transport policy changes hinging upon the election result”.

