Road test: The Lexus RZ 450e doesn't prioritise performance, and that's good

The RZ isn’t Lexus’ first EV, but it’s probably the most important one so far.

The Lexus RZ isn’t the first EV from the brand, that honour goes to the little UX 300e. But while that’s little more than a standard UX with the petrol guts replaced by a battery and a front-mounted electric motor, the RZ is a ground-up electric effort. It’s also the first taste we’ve had of Toyota’s e-TNGA platform, which underpins the incoming bZ4X and Subaru’s Solterra, so there’s a bit more going on here than just another electric mid-size SUV.

But first, a bit more about the RZ. It has two electric motors making a combined 230kW of power and 435Nm of torque, pretty humble figures in today’s world, but then this was never meant to be a sports machine. It’s much too sophisticated for that, but it’ll still crack 100kph in 5.3 seconds. The battery is a 71.4kWh lithium-ion slab, enough for a claimed range of a hair under 400km. Real-world, you’re looking at closer to 360km or thereabouts.

But remember, this is the luxury offshoot of the bZ4X. That means you get a tasteful interior with a synthetic leather steering wheel, suede seats, plush carpets, a big infotainment screen running the latest and greatest operating system from Lexus, a panoramic sunroof that can go opaque at the touch of a button, and quite a lot of space on board. Except for a glove box, weirdly.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff It looks similar to the hybrid RX, but there are some slight stylistic changes.

There’s a heat pump as standard, and Lexus has developed a trick ‘knee heater’ which radiates heat from the lower dash when you use the heated seats. Basically it’s another way to save power by only heating the area passengers are instead of the whole cabin.

It also looks rather good too, with Lexus’ standard pinched spindle grille here in outline only – almost the entire nose is sealed off save for a little intake at the bottom. Narrow Bladescan-equipped headlights (Lexus-speak for adaptive high-beams that don’t dazzle oncoming drivers) complete the front end, which all combine to make the nose look a bit lower than it really is. I quite like the curved crease running from just before the front wheel around to midway through the front door too, while the twin roof spoiler rounds things off nicely.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The swoopy creases in the profile are rather attractive.

This one is finished in the two-tone Classic Black and Sonic Shade combo, which looks fantastic and pushes the RZ above the RX in the premium-ness pile. Inside is mix of cream and blue, which sounds a bit weird on paper but actually manages to look pretty good in reality.

On the move, the RZ is as silent as you’d expect, being electric, but also benefiting from plenty of sound insulation. Cruising at speed introduces little wind and tyre noise to the cabin – probably even less if you go for the cheaper Pure version with the 18-inch wheels – and the bit you might hear can be readily drowned out with the typically superb Mark Levinson 13-speaker-plus-subwoofer audio system.

There’s so much space inside as well, for passengers as well as luggage. A low floor and decently high roof means you’d have to be pretty tall to feel cramped in the back seats, helped by the fact the RZ isn’t a coupe-SUV. A 552-litre boot eclipses the Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback’s 532L offering as well as the BMW iX3’s 510L.

The ride is well tuned for Kiwi roads, ironing out the worst of the undulations but retaining a degree of stiffness to prevent excess body roll. It’s still a medium SUV weight more than 2.5 tonnes, remember. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to try the version with the 18-inch wheels, that one should be even smoother.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The massive infotainment screen is nicely implemented into the dash.

Actually driving the RZ is a bit bland, but that’s sort of to be expected. It doesn’t do anything wrong, it’s just a fairly cookie-cutter electric SUV, despite the new Direct4 all-wheel drive system ferrying power north and south as needed to reduce understeer. Definitely feels more secure on the road, but it’s not a particularly performance-oriented drive.

It also doesn’t have one-pedal driving, which is a bit of a let-down, and the paddle-controlled regeneration could go one step more aggressive.

The handling is geared towards comfort over cornering – which is the right call by Lexus. You’re better off leaving the “look at how sick this car will make you feel” to the Performance-spec Teslas and getting to the destination a little later but a more relaxed heart rate.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The blue/cream interior seems a bit odd at first but it actually works quite well.

At the end of the day I’m glad Lexus focused more on the comfort and luxury side of things because that’s what this sort of vehicle should be for. I’ve mentioned before that I don’t really like SUVs that try and blend the bleeding edge of performance with being big, comfortable and practical... In my opinion, the two cancel each other out. Much better to focus on being cushy and practical and do that really well, which the RZ does.

It’s fairly expensive though, with the equivalent dual-motor Audi Q4 e-tron starting at $126,990. The base RZ kicks off at $134,900 with more range but less standard equipment. BMW’s iX3 is cheaper still at $118,900 but lacks the second electric motor.

Alternatively, consider the slightly smaller Hyundai Ioniq 5 which, in dual-motor top-spec Limited trim costs $117,990.

Bonus pictures

Nile Bijoux/Stuff The headlights feature Bladescan technology which is Lexus-speak for adaptive high-beams that don’t dazzle oncoming drivers.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff No frunk here, just a bunch of cables and Lexus’ integrated transaxle, called the eAxle.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Direct4 is Lexus’ new all-wheel drive system.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff Split roof spoilers like this are the new hot thing for EVs, it seems.