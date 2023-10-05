'Cheaper than a Corolla': NZ has a new cheapest electric car

The GWM Ora, formerly known as the Ora Cat, is now priced from $42,990.

Aggressive cost cuts at one of New Zealand’s newest car brands, GWM sub-brand Ora, mean there is a new face at the top of the cheap electric car totem.

The local distributor of GWM (Great Wall Motors) has quietly confirmed that the brand’s fully electric Ora hatchback is now priced from $42,990 in base Standard Range, with the flagship Long Range now priced from $47,990.

The two models had previously been priced at $47,990 and $52,990, respectively, with each price receiving a $5,000 cut.

The adjustment means the Ora Standard Range is now the cheapest new pure electric vehicle on sale in New Zealand, edging the previous cheapest EV in the country; the $46,990 MG4 51kWh Excite.

Taking into account the $7,015 Clean Car Discount rebate, it means the entry-level Ora has an effective price of $35,975 after rebate – or a touch cheaper than the most affordable variants of Toyota Corolla, the $36,990 GX Hybrid hatch and Hybrid wagon.

The National Party has already pledged to scrap the Clean Car Discount should it get into government later this year, meaning that price comparisons between the Ora and other sub-$40,000 internal combustion engine cars may be temporary.

The Ora Standard Range comes equipped with a 48kWh li-ion battery with a WLTP-rated range of 310km. A 10.25-inch touchscreeen, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay, faux leather upholstery, and automatic LED headlights are amongst the model’s standard features.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Ora’s sub-$40,000 post-rebate pricing is likely to be temporary if New Zealand ends up voting in a new government.

The Long Range, meanwhile, gets a bigger 63kWh battery and a more generous 420km range on the WLTP cycle. Both models are powered by a single electric motor developing 126kW/250Nm, and both have been awarded a 5-star safety rating by ANCAP.

MG’s entry-level $46,990 MG4 Excite, by comparison, comes with a 51kWh battery, a range of up to 350km, a single motor making 125kW/250Nm, and a bigger boot relative to the Ora (363L in the MG, 230L in the Ora).

Although the MG4 has only been on sale in New Zealand for just over a month, it has already eclipsed the Ora when it comes to popularity.

Between March and August of this year, 129 GWM Oras were registered locally. MG was able to beat that number comfortably in September alone, with 250 MG4s registered in a single month according to the Motor Industry Association.