MG confirms local pricing for high-performance MG4

MG has debuted the MG4 XPower, a hot hatch with more power than a Mercedes-AMG.

MG has confirmed the MG4 XPower will be arriving in New Zealand later this year with a Clean Car-friendly price tag of $69,900, plus on-roads, making it more affordable than what we expected earlier in the year.

The range-topping MG4 doesn’t look all that different from the regular electric hatch, aside from orange brake calipers, a black roof, special 18-inch rims and the optional ‘Hunter Green’ colour (a $1000 extra). But the important changes under the skin are sizeable.

Factor on dual-motor power offering 320kW/600Nm sent to both axles – more power than the already bonkers Mercedes-AMG A45 S (310kW/500Nm) and faster to 100kph (3.8s vs 3.9s), and not far off the mighty Tesla Model 3 Performance (393kW/660Nm, 3.4s).

Supplied There's little to distinguish the fastest MG4 aside from the green paint, black roof and orange brake calipers.

For another point of reference, the XPower was recently drag-raced against a Lamborghini Gallardo, which it won quite handily. It even won a rolling race, which would normally give advantage to combustion power.

Coming with the power bump are recalibrated springs and dampers, stiffer anti-roll bars, and sharper steering. Overall suspension stiffness has been increased by 25%, MG says.

Stuff Even the interior is the same as the regular MG4.

Also debuting is a new Dynamic Cornering Control System, which uses an electronically locking differential and ‘Intelligent Motor Control’ for torque vectoring between all four wheels.

“There are very few performance vehicles on the market today, let alone with zero-emissions, which deliver the sheer acceleration the MG4 XPOWER is capable of,” said MG NZ’s country manager, Arek Zywot.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

“This type of ‘push you back in the seat’ experience has previously only been available in cars costing significantly more than this new model. This new EV makes a real statement in terms of performance as well as price, as it is available for less than $70,000 and is also eligible for the full Clean Car rebate.

“It promises to be one of the most exciting new electric cars of 2023.”