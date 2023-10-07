Petrol or plug-in hybrid? Opel's new Grandland family wagons tested

In what feels like a very short space of time, Opel has gone from being a glint in the rear-view mirror of New Zealand motoring, to an exciting future prospect, to fielding a diverse and comprehensive four-car line-up that hits all of the significant, familiar passenger car beats.

The Grandland is the latest and, potentially, most important nameplate to join the line-up. It plays in the same sandpit as the most popular SUVs in New Zealand, making it a key piece of the puzzle for Opel as the brand pushes towards building a name for itself and grabbing customers.

It seems Opel has a bit of work to do when it comes to that last bit. Sales momentum has been hard to come by for the marque so far this year. The upshot of this is that, despite being a shiny new model to the country, the Grandland has been given massive discounts – numbers unheard of on a brand-new model from a somewhat household name.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Grandland Hybrid has a pure electric range claim of 67km. We came closer to matching that figure than we expected.

The Grandland is available in two flavours.There is no ‘base model’ as such, instead Opel offers its flagship SRi trim with either a pure petrol 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine or a plug-in hybrid powertrain that combines a 1.6-litre four-cylinder petrol turbo four with an electric motor and a 13.2kWh battery.

Both of these models were recently tested by Stuff HQ, the SRi petrol shown in blue and the SRi PHEV in white. And, both are privy to some pretty chunky discounts right now.

The SRi petrol is ordinarily priced from $51,990, but at the time of writing it’s been discounted to $46,990. The Hybrid, meanwhile, initially announced with a price tag of $77,990 is now priced from $69,990 – or $65,965 after customers take advantage of the Clean Car rebate.

Those are some pretty competitive prices when you think about them. The petrol is priced as a competitor to the base Mazda CX-5, Kia Sportage, and Toyota RAV4, despite having enough spec to rival fancier mid- and top-spec models. The plug-in, meanwhile, is the same price as the base Outlander PHEV.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Those who drove Holden’s final generation of Commodore will note the familiar steering wheel.

If you’re looking at the Grandland right now and questioning whether it has the dimensions to be a true match for something like a RAV4 or a CX-5, I don’t blame you.

Whilst Opel frames this as a proper mid-size SUV, it’s a little shorter in length than the key competitors. Curiously it’s actually quite a wide car, 51mm wider than a RAV4 to be exact. Its boot space is solid, although the drop-off in space when switching from the petrol to the plug-in is amongst the most severe I’ve seen – falling from 514L to 390L with Opel’s engineers having to make room for that coveted EV hardware.

The loss of space doesn’t feel so drastic in person, with the PHEV’s boot still plenty big enough for a standard weekly shop with buffer, or one of the kids bikes. Nevertheless, this boot business offers decent insight into the Grandland’s biggest quirk … its age.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Grandland petrol’s boot is much larger on paper than its PHEV counterpart.

New to Aotearoa it may be, the Grandland has been on the market in Europe since 2017. What we have here is the recent facelift model, sporting Opel’s ‘Visor’ design language up front and a zany dashboard filled with funky angles and interesting materials. It’s a pleasant, neatly proportioned looker, although I wish our versions got the body-coloured exterior cladding seen in Europe.

I bring up age because it’s often a big (indirect) reason why certain electrified SUVs have to compromise cabin space in order to fit electric motors and big batteries. They often weren’t built with these additions in mind, leading to these kinds of nips and tucks.

No matter,the Grandland is still quite spacious and comfortable. Its hefty width means a reasonably roomy fifth seat, made even better by the almost complete absence of a transmission tunnel hump. Up front the driver gets a surprisingly excellent seating position, complemented by very good AGR-approved front seats (a little overly firm on first sit, but great on longer journeys).

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It might not look that big, but the Grandland’s passenger space is comparable to the likes of the Toyota RAV4 and Kia Sportage.

One of the Grandland’s most interesting characteristics is the cabin’s mixture of General Motors and Peugeot bits. The two bits the driver is guaranteed to touch the most – the steering wheel and gear lever – are the most obvious borrowed bits. The former should be more than familiar to anyone that drove the last-gen Holden Commodore and the latter is one of Peugeot’s finest.

Inevitably, spec between these two SRis is largely identical. Both get alcantara and faux leather upholstery with contrast stitching, dual-zone climate, an electric tailgate with a foot sensor, 360-degree camera, dual screens (12-inch cluster and 10-inch touchscreen), heated steering wheel, and heated seats both in the front and in the back.

The Grandland also gets Opel’s ‘Intellilux’ adaptive LED pixel headlights. Very few cars in this price window can claim to have proper intelligent headlights, with Opel’s units capable of seeing around sharp corners and turning off certain pixel clusters to reduce glare to other drivers without fully switching out of high beam.

It’s a good whack of kit, although you do miss out on a panoramic sunroof and wireless phone connectivity. Plus the camera tech is amongst the most agricultural we’ve seen in any car on the market (and a constant complaint in a lot of Opel and Peugeot product).

Of course, we need to also talk about the Grandland’s two rather interesting engine options.

The 1.2-litre turbo triple in the petrol Grandland probably doesn’t come across as being especially interesting. After all, this is the same 1.2 that features in the wee little Corsa, with the same power and torque to boot. But, that’s what makes this interesting. Can the engine charged with powering a little ‘supermini’ really be good enough to power a much larger, heavier SUV?

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Grandland PHEV looks identical to its pure petrol cousin, save for the added plug port.

Nothing like a rhetorical question to set up a bit of drama for what’s ultimately not a particularly dramatic answer.

The 1.2 offers enough punch enough of the time for it to be an adequate performer in the Grandland, although things change if you’re in a hurry. Plant your foot and the triple makes a fantastic, familiar three-pot noise – a characterful change of pace from the four-cylinder competition. But it simply is not quick – 100kph takes more than 10 seconds to arrive, and overtakes are something you’ll have to plan well in advance.

Why go for such a small engine, then? Well, this way Opel gets to claim that the Grandland has the best fuel economy of any pure-petrol mid-size SUV on the market. It claims a very good 5.4L/100km, and we saw mid-sevens.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Peugeot-sourced gear lever takes some getting used to, as does the hold-to-start Start button.

Those wanting more performance and better fuel economy will likely be taking more of an interest in the much quicker PHEV. Opel claims the plug-in Grandland can travel up to 67km on electric range, with fuel economy of as little as 1.3L/100km. Both of these numbers depend on owners ensuring their car is charged at all times, and making use of the right mode at the right moment.

Using the PHEV’s EV-only mode only when driving around town and in the ‘burbs, I was able to achieve more than 55km on pure electric – a very useful figure for anyone with a small daily commute. Had I used EV mode on the motorway, that figure would likely have plummeted. My fuel economy hovered at around 3.9L/100km when there was battery in hand, growing to more than 6.0L/100km once it was all gone.

These numbers are very competitive, and worth elevating when the liquid stuff is $3.00 a litre.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Ageing in some areas, excellent in others, the Grandland is a fascinating alternative to the SUV mainstays.

The Opel Mokka pair we drove earlier this year were surprisingly excellent drives, and unsurprisingly the Grandland is more of the same. Its small dimensions mean it’s a few hundred kilos lighter than its peers, and Opel’s Euro-centric damping does well to tune out any body roll. These are two of the sweetest steers in the segment.

Sadly, there is a trade-off for this fun factor in the form of ride quality and comfort. Both Grandlands can feel brittle over surface changes, they also let in a lot of road noise, and the 8-speed automatic that works really well at pace is a bit of a lurchy thing at slow speeds.

Imperfect it may be, the Grandland has two big things going for it; it’s different, and it’s great value. Those who yawn at the mere thought of the SUV landscape are likely to find the Opel a bit more charming and interesting than standard segment fare – regardless of whether their poison is dino juice or electrons.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Plenty of physical buttons in the Grandland cabin, a welcome change from some of its touchscreen-heavy peers.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Opel’s Intellilux adaptive LED headlights are truly excellent.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Grandland’s fifth seat is one of the most welcoming in the biz, note the lack of a bulge in the floor.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Fuel economy in the PHEV blows out quickly if you don’t have any battery charge.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Grandland’s black roof and black cladding give the illusion of a sleeker side profile. Neat, but I also wish you could get it with body-coloured cladding as seen overseas.