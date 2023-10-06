Nissan's most anticipated electric car makes NZ debut

The fully electric Ariya is already on the market in North America and Japan.

Although Nissan earned plenty of electric vehicle brownie points in launching its ever popular Leaf some 13 years ago, the Japanese carmaker has been fairly thin on new EV products in the years since.

Barring the electric eNV200 van, the only other dedicated EV Nissan has released in the time since has been the svelte, premium-orientated Ariya electric SUV. Launched in markets like North America last year, Nissan’s local arm has been tight lipped about when the model is going to arrive in New Zealand. That is, until now.

The first Nissan Ariya trial units have landed in the country for dealership evaluations and on-road testing. Those in or around Wellington will be able to see the Ariya up close and personal at the brand’s local Gazley Nissan dealership on Kent Terrace. The dealer is currently booking Ariya test drives with customers between now and Monday October 9.

Supplied Dual screens and integrated Amazon Alexa lead the Nissan Ariya’s features inside.

Nissan New Zealand has yet to give full confirmation that the Ariya is going to launch locally, with a spokesperson only telling Stuff this week that the model is ‘expected’ to be added to its local line-up. Local pricing and spec has yet to be confirmed.

A representative from Gazley Nissan gave more insight into the Ariya’s progress, telling Stuff that the model could make its formal arrival as early as Q4 of this year.

Although Gazley Nissan is currently conducting test drives with customers, it isn’t taking hard orders yet or revealing pricing. At the minute, keen customers are instead prompted to ‘register their interest’ in the model to put them at the head of the queue for when more information is released.

A small number of Ariyas have previously been brought into the country as grey imports, with this update signalling the first evidence of Nissan New Zealand bringing the model into the country officially.

As reported previously, the Ariya is offered overseas in multiple performance levels. The top-tier AWD e-4orce Performance Ariya features an 87kWh battery and dual motors producing 290kW/600Nm, allowing a 0-100kmh sprint time of 5.1 seconds. A two-wheel drive version is offered, too, with 160kW/300Nm on tap. A smaller 63kWh battery is available too.

Nissan says the 87kWh 2WD Ariya will be able to drive for up to 610km while the AWD Performance will offer up to around 400km of range. Moving down a battery size results in range figures of 450km for 2WD variants or 435km in AWD configuration.

From a tech perspective, overseas Ariyas come with dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and integrated Amazon Alexa voice command capability. The latter allows owners to issue vehicle-to-home commands like switching on the air-conditioning while driving.