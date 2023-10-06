Lotus to celebrate 75th anniversary with Auckland heritage day

The event promises to be “the most comprehensive gathering of Lotus cars in New Zealand history”.

One of the motoring world’s most beloved sports car brands, Lotus, celebrates its 75th anniversary this year – the milestone coming amid something of a brand resurgence.

The celebrations are global, with Lotus Auckland and Club Lotus NZ getting in on the action, too. The Grey Lynn dealership is hosting a 75th Heritage Day tomorrow (October 7) from 9.30am until 3.00pm, with doors open to the public.

The day will see a collection of the brand’s most iconic models in attendance, with food and drink also available on site.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Lotus fully electric hyper SUV, the Eletre, will be on show as part of the Heritage Day display.

Club Lotus NZ has detailed that the event “will aim to be the most comprehensive gathering of Lotus cars in New Zealand history”, with examples of the brand’s Elise, Exige, Elan, and more all set to come out of their sheds for the occasion.

Alongside the brand’s historic nameplates, its all-new Emira (the final internal combustion engine-powered Lotus) and Eletre (its first fully electric model and first SUV) will be present.

The Lotus Emira has nearly completed its final tests. Take a ride with Lotus' director of attributes and product integrity.

Lotus only relaunched in New Zealand as a brand in late 2021, having been absent from the market for a handful of years.

Initially returning to the country with a small volume of Final Edition Exige and Elise models, the brand is poised to kick into high gear with the local launch of three new models; the aforementioned Emira and Eletre, and soon the fully electric Emeya sedan.

Lotus Auckland is on 194 Great North Road, Grey Lynn, next to Giltrap Group’s recently opened Giltrap Cupra store.