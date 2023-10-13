A value-packed hybrid: We drive Suzuki's electrified S-Cross

Suzuki’s local arm had hoped to launch the S-Cross Hybrid earlier in the year, only for delays to push back its launch to October.

On the surface, plucky little Suzuki is marching on in New Zealand. The endlessly popular Swift is the most popular hatchback in the country this year. Sales of the brand’s other stuff – led by the Ignis, Jimny, and Vitara – remains healthy. All ticking along nicely, happy days.

Not far beneath the surface, though, lurks a problem. Suzuki lacks electrified models; an issue that will only grow in importance as New Zealand’s new Clean Car Standard targets grow. All the more important it is, then, for models like the new Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid to be a success.

Launched locally this week, the S-Cross Hybrid is … erm … the mild hybrid version of the standard pure petrol S-Cross. And soon, it’ll be the only S-Cross you can buy. More on that soon.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Despite sharing its underpinnings with the Vitara, the S-Cross is actually 125mm longer.

Make me an instant expert: what do I need to know?

The S-Cross Hybrid builds on the arrival of the generously facelifted S-Cross petrol that we first saw last year, which brought tougher styling and a new cabin to a nameplate that desperately needed a bit of TLC.

It’s the second mild hybrid that Suzuki has launched this year, following on from the Vitara Hybrid’s arrival in March. Built on the same platform as the Vitara, the S-Cross is actually 125mm longer than its shared-hardware cousin, while also being a touch lower.

The pair share the same 1.4-litre turbocharged four and 48-volt integrated mild-hybrid system producing 95kW/235Nm and, as with the Vitara, it is available in either 2WD or AWD.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The S-Cross cabin features a much improved touchscreen, although it still uses a steering wheel design that’s more than 10 years old.

We were big fans of the updated S-Cross petrol, namely due to the sizable improvement it represented. Not only much more attractive than the old one inside and out, the S-Cross also got a hearty dollop of new features. The new Pioneer-sourced 9-inch touchscreen and 360-degree camera on top models, and the presence of wireless Apple CarPlay (Android Auto still needs a trusty wire) replacing the ageing tech that remains a bugbear in many of Suzuki’s other nameplates.

Unsurprisingly, the bulk of these spec details carryover to the Hybrid – although, it’s even simpler than you might think.

Suzuki is in the process of simplifying the S-Cross line-up in a big way. Phase one comes in the form of only bringing the British-built Hybrid into the country in top JLX form, ditching the base JX. Longer term, the brand plans to phase out the pure petrol S-Cross completely, making the model an exclusively Hybrid affair.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff It’s tough to tell whether you’re looking at a pure petrol or hybrid S-Cross, unless you can see the sunroof cut-out in the roof.

The only big spec decision that punters have to make, therefore, is whether they want 2WD or AWD. The former is priced from $42,990 and the latter $45,990. Forty-something might seem like a decent chunk of folding for a Suzuki, but the brand notes that these prices put the electrified S just one grand north of the Vitara – decent, given it has more kit and is larger.

A big, new panoramic sunroof is one of the few new bits of kit not previously seen on the S-Cross. Other than that, there’s a lot of deja vu.

Heated seats, leather upholstery with fabric inserts, radar cruise control, satnav, a 360-degree camera, dual-zone climate control, and parking sensors at both ends are all standard. There’s a good amount of active safety tech present, too, although it’s worth noting that the S-Cross will soon lose its 5-star ANCAP safety rating due to not being tested in almost six years.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A lightweight platform ensures the S-Cross is a surprisingly fun drive.

What’s it like to drive?

Commencing in Beachlands, our launch day drive loop took us through a familiar set of excellent driving roads through Hunua, Clevedon, and Whitford. Twisties like these are ideal for unlocking the secret weapon present in just about all of Suzuki’s models – they’re great fun to drive. The brand’s focus on chassis construction and lightness continues in the S-Cross. Pointed steering and good mechanical grip make it great at direction changes.

The fact the S-Cross Hybrid is good to drive shouldn’t be a surprise. After all, the Vitara it shares platforms with is also a sound steer. What’s also not a huge surprise is the way the hybrid 1.4 powertrain behaves.

It has a little less oomph than the standard petrol turbo (even though the hybrid system is meant to act as a ‘torque filler’ low in the rev range), but once you’re moving the amount of power available is more than adequate. The 6-speed reacts with commendable speed when prodded and is happy to hold gears when you’re toying with the paddles.

The Suzuki S-Cross has been updated inside and out for 2022.

Mild by name and mild by nature, the S-Cross’ hybrid system is very subtle in its operation. Good news I’m sure for those new to hybrids and not wanting something radically different from their traditional combustion engine car, but perhaps an issue for those wanting more juicy, tangible fuel economy gains.

Indeed, in listing the S-Cross Hybrid next to what it considers to be its most logical rivals – a list covering the Toyota Yaris Cross, Toyota C-HR, Ford Puma, Kia Niro, and the Hyundai Kona – the S-Cross had the biggest fuel economy figures (5.5L/100km in the 2WD and 5.9L/100km in the AWD) and the biggest carbon emissions numbers.

There’s a considerable flipside to this, though, in that the Vitara ticks some pretty interesting boxes of its own. Of that bunch, it’s the only one available with AWD (with the all-paw model being cheaper than some of the alternative front drivers), it has the best towing capacity (1500kg braked), the biggest boot (440L), and it has the most power and torque.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The S-Cross Hybrid will soon be the only S-Cross offered in New Zealand, with pure petrol models to be phased out.

Why would I buy it?

The S-Cross Hybrid successfully hits all of Suzuki’s familiar story beats. It’s good value, good to drive, decently practical. An exceedingly safe purchase in these uncertain times, made even better with an infotainment system that doesn’t look like an artefact from 2002, and with that hint of electrification that so many consumers want.

Why wouldn’t I buy it?

It might be a lot better to look at and operate than its predecessor, but the S-Cross is still quite the wallflower. There’s also the optics of ‘strong hybrid’ versus the S-Cross’ ‘mild hybrid’ to consider, bearing in mind that petrol prices continue to be creeping further and further north.

Bonus images

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Our fuel consumption during the launch held an impressive average despite some fairly spirited driving.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The Suzuki’s touchscreen software has improved plenty in the S-Cross, with graphics and menu layouts that are clean and easy to traverse.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The S-Cross Hybrid’s boot is a commendable 440L.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The humble battery usage menu, old hat to hybrid veterans but somewhat new to Suzuki.