Kiwi pricing confirmed for much anticipated Honda family wagon

Honda will be hoping for its new CR-V to help reignite its sales in New Zealand.

Honda New Zealand has announced pricing and specifications for its all-new CR-V mid-size SUV, a model several years in the waiting.

The brand is set to bring three different variants to the market; the $53,000 Sport AWD, the $57,000 Sport 7, and the $67,000 RS, with engine options carrying over from the ZR-V launched earlier this year.

This pricing pitches the entry-level CR-V as a rival to the $52,490 Mazda CX-5 Activ AWD, and the Toyota RAV4 GXL ($51,690) and XSE ($55,690) – although both Toyotas are hybrids whilst the CR-V Sport is pure combustion.

Supplied The Honda CR-V RS gets body-coloured cladding, 19-inch wheels, and sportier trims inside.

Both the Sport AWD and Sport 7 come equipped with Honda’s turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine making 140kW/240Nm, paired to a 7-stage CVT and all-wheel drive. As the name suggests, the Sport 7 adds an extra row of seats in the back.

The RS, meanwhile, gets Honda’s 2.0-litre dual electric motor e:HEV hybrid powerplant, boasting an output of 135kW/335Nm. Whilst the 1.5-litre models have a claimed fuel economy of 8.2L/100km, the e:HEV RS is said to be capable of 6.4L/100km.

Notably, the plug-in hybrid CR-V offered overseas is not part of the line-up (at least for now). Those wanting to combine the e:HEV powertrain with seven seats are also going to be disappointed.

Supplied All models get a 9-inch touchscreen and leather upholstery, whilst the Sport 7 and RS get a panoramic sunroof.

Honda boasts that the new CR-V is one of the easiest SUVs to see out of, with its “ultra thin” A-pillars, hidden windscreen wipers, and improved rear visibility. Boot space behind the second row varies from 589L in the Sport to 581L in the RS. The Sport 7 offers 150L of space with the third row engaged.

Standard kit in the entry-level Sport includes dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable heated front seats, wireless phone charging, satnav, leather appointments, wireless Apple CarPlay, a 9-inch touchscreen, and Honda’s Sensing safety suite.

The 7-seater Sport 7 has all the same tech as the standard Sport, but adds a panoramic sunroof and its extra seating.

At the top of the range sits the RS, which gets more aggressive styling thanks to body-coloured cladding and larger 19-inch wheels, plus red interior stitching, brushed metal trim elements, a blacked-out roof liner, roof rails, dual exhaust pipes, a hands free power tailgate, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, and more.

Honda New Zealand is hosting its national launch of the CR-V this coming week, with Stuff set to be in attendance. Stay tuned for our thoughts on the brand’s newest SUV.