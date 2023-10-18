Cheaper than a Ford Ranger: Electric ute gets huge discount

Just over a week ago, the local arm of Chinese carmaker LDV confirmed a fairly significant $7,015 discount on its fully electric eT60 ute – lowering the price to $72,975 (or $65,960 after rebate) for the balance of October.

Now, the brand has carved even more out of the eT60’s price, enough to make it cheaper than the entry-level Ford Ranger, as well as cheaper than LDV’s equivalent flagship diesel-powered T60 pick-up.

The eT60 is now priced from $56,990, or $49,975 after the Clean Car Discount rebate is claimed. That’s a mammoth $23,000 discount on the model’s regular retail price of $79,990. LDV has also expanded the offer’s timeline to December 31, 2023. Ford Ranger pricing starts at $56,490 for the XL single cab.

December 31 also happens to be the date previously earmarked by prime minister elect Christopher Luxon for when the Clean Car Discount feebate scheme was going to be axed, a move that’s triggered numerous car brands to unveil big discounts on plug-in stock.

Supplied The eT60 has an 88.5kWh battery and a 325km range on the WLTP cycle.

In a press release, Inchcape New Zealand head of brand marketing, Daile Stephens, said that the move marks one of the first times an electric vehicle has been priced cheaper than its internal combustion engine equivalent.

“Our top spec diesel-powered T60 ute has a recommended retail price of $49,990 and this special offer on the electric, double cab eT60 comes in under that. And that’s not even taking into account your future fuel savings,” said Stephens.

“This remarkable offer on the eT60 provides the perfect platform from which to electrify your fleet. It is unprecedented and provides huge savings.”

Stephens drew clear lines between the election result and the decision to rush eT60 inventory out the door. LDV’s other electric commercial vehicles, the eDeliver3 and eDeliver9, do not have similar discounts in place.

Supplied James Hardisty runs Stuff through the process of coverting a gas engine to an electric battery in a ute.

“The recent election results also create a sense of urgency due to National’s plans to scrap the CCD rebate on the 31st of December this year, meaning as from January 1st, 2024, the $7015 rebate will no longer be available for battery electric vehicles,” added Stephens.

“This acquisition’s timing meant that we are conscious of using the final months of 2023 to clear out some current stock to achieve a fresh start in the new year. It means that we will begin 2024 with a clean slate and with space to accommodate the exciting new models we have waiting in the pipeline.”

As previously reported, the eT60 makes use of an 88.5kWh battery, which has a WLTP-rated range of 325km. Its single-motor powertrain develops 130kW/310Nm. All locally sold eT60s are rear-wheel drive, with a towing capacity of 1500kg.

To date, the eT60 is the only fully electric ute either on sale or confirmed to soon be on sale in the New Zealand market. Toyota’s Hilux Hybrid is set to land in either late 2023 or early 2024, and Ford’s plug-in hybrid Ranger PHEV is slated to arrive in early 2025.