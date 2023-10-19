Volvo confirms sharp pricing for incredibly green electric SUV

The EX30 is small in stature but also in its CO2 footprint.

Volvo’s next electric model, the EX30 small SUV, has been priced ahead of its April 2024 arrival, and it looks remarkably affordable.

Three models will be offered here – the Single Motor Extended Plus ($74,990); the Single Motor Extended Ultra ($78,990); and the Twin Performance Ultra ($84,990). Should the Clean Car Discount survive beyond December this year, two EX30s will be eligible for a rebate.

For a bit of background, the EX30 is a seriously green vehicle even within the bounds of electric vehicles. Volvo says it has a CO2 footprint 25% smaller than any of its other EVs, with a carbon footprint of 30 tonnes over 200,000km of driving.

The Volvo EX30 has been 'unboxed' in Milan.

That figure is based on charging electricity from the EU27 mix, which was about 42% fossil fuels in 2021 and 58% renewables, with 25% of that being nuclear. It’s cradle-to-gate (the time from the extraction of raw materials to the finished car arriving at a dealer) CO2 impact is 18 tonnes.

It also pays to mention that electricity production in New Zealand is more green than that European figure, with more than 80% of our energy generation coming from renewable sources.

Supplied Classic Volvo styling cues like the Thor’s Headlights are present and accounted for on the EX30.

The EX30’s small carbon footprint was also achieved by using more recycled steel and aluminium, and less overall. Around a quarter of the aluminium is recycled, along with about 17% of steel.

There are also recycled materials all over the cabin and seats (including New Zealand wool), even in the paint. Like its sister brand, Polestar, Volvo is aiming for a circular economy within its vehicles by 2040 and to reduce its overall CO2 emissions per car by 40% between 2018 and 2025.

The cabin is minimal and digital, with a 12.3-inch portrait display that controls everything, including media and air-conditioning. Under the windscreen is a soundbar spanning the entire width of the dashboard, the first of its kind in a car, and Volvo says it has worked with tech partners like Google and Apple to deliver the best possible user experience.

Supplied There are no physical buttons to speak of here, with everything moving to that massive screen.

Moving to hardware, locally offered EX30 variants all get a 69kWh, 400V nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery pack. The single motor Extended range uses a 200kW/343Nm motor with a WLTP-rated range of up to 480km, while the Performance model gets twin motors with a combined 315kW/543Nm and 460km of range. Charging can be done at up to 153kW, with the 10 to 80% charge taking under half an hour.

EX30 Plus vehicles get a dual-tone roof, digital key, wireless device charging, a powered tailgate, parking sensors, and auto-dimming mirrors. Ultra models add a fixed panoramic roof, 360-degree camera, parking assist, powered seats with four-way lumbar support and heated elements in the front, a heated steering wheel and tinted rear windows. Twin Motor Ultras get special 20-inch wheels as well.

The first EX30 deliveries are expected in April 2024.