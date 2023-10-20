New Zealand's only electric ute set to be axed

Once current stock levels for the heavily discounted LDV eT60 are sold, the model is slated to disappear from showrooms.

The only electric ute currently available on the New Zealand market will soon disappear from dealerships, following confirmation issued earlier this week.

The LDV eT60, a fully electric plug-in pick-up, has endured an interesting month thus far, with LDV distributor firm Inchcape confirming an initial $7,015 discount on the model last week, before supercharging that discount to the tune of $23,000 this week.

Such was the extreme level of the discount that, factoring in the Clean Car Discount, it meant that the electric eT60 was slightly cheaper than LDV’s flagship diesel T60 ute.

Asked by Stuff whether the eT60 was in line for the chopping block, an Inchcape representative confirmed the news. In a brief statement, the firm said that the current inventory of heavily discounted eT60s in the country is the last we will see of the model, with no plans to renew supply.

Between January and September of this year, just 53 eT60s were registered in New Zealand. This does make it New Zealand’s most popular new commercial EV, but its sales pale in comparison to traditional diesel utes. For reference, Ford registered 605 Ranger utes in September alone.

This is not the end of Inchcape and LDV’s electric ute journey, however. The group confirmed that a replacement for the eT60 is already in the pipeline for New Zealand – although it did not provide a timeline for when this would happen, stating only that “all will be revealed in due course”.

It is expected that the eT60’s replacement will be heavily based on the forthcoming Maxus GST. A concept version of the curiously named electric pick-up debuted in China in April, wearing styling similar to America’s Hummer EV and Rivian R1-T.

Supplied The whackily named Maxus GST Concept is set to go on sale in production form next year. Will New Zealand follow suit?

Revealed by LDV’s parent company SAIC, the GST Concept boasts four electric motors (one at each corner), four-wheel drive, and a crazed 746kW and approximately 1120Nm. There were plenty of other faintly believable ‘Hollywood’ numbers announced at the launch, too, like the model’s 1000km+ electric range.

Being a concept, it should come as no surprise that the GST Concept comes with a few rather off-the-wall features, some of which are unlikely to make it to production.

It was shown off at the event with virtual camera-based wing mirrors, an opening ‘mid gate’ at the front of the bed, a ‘yoke’ steering wheel, and a thin full-width infotainment screen spanning the top of the dashboard.

Other interesting features in the GST Concept include an ability to perform ‘tank turns’ on the spot and V2L capability.

LDV’s Australian arm has also previously confirmed that a replacement for the eT60 was in the pipeline for a 2024 arrival and launch. In the case of both markets, there is no guarantee in the pictured concept becoming the new eT60.