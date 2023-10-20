Toyota NZ hit with class action over faulty utes and SUVs

Owners of Toyota Hilux, Prado, and Fortuner models built from 2015 onwards could receive a payout if a newly filed class action lawsuit against the marque is successful.

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Toyota’s local arm, alleging that the brand sold 35,000 faulty diesel vehicles from 2015 onwards, with popular models like the Hilux, Fortuner, and Prado all said to be affected.

The lawsuit concerns a known fault with diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in Toyota vehicles fitted with either a 1GD-FTV or 2GD-FTV diesel engine from 2015 onwards.

Filed by Shine Lawyers, the class action echoes a similar lawsuit filed in Australia where the federal court ruled in favour of 250,000 vehicle owners, finding that DPFs in impacted vehicles were not of “acceptable quality” and finding that owners of these vehicles had lost 17.5% of the vehicle’s value as a result of the faulty parts.

Although that percentage was revised to 10% earlier this year, Toyota Australia is still on the hook for AU$1b in damages according to local reports.

Toyota confirmed it had fixed the DPF issue in 2020, and offered to fix new DPF units in any impacted vehicles built between 2015 and 2020.

“This is a pretty important case in New Zealand. Owners of these vehicles spent thousands of dollars, in some cases, all of their savings and it’s pretty disappointing for them to now have to deal with what was a defective vehicle,” said Shine Lawyers senior associate Hamish Davies.

“Generally, the vehicles performed poorly and not as they should have. But it also affected the fuel efficiency of the vehicles,” he said.

Davies said some vehicles have been fixed, but owners would still be entitled to financial compensation.

“Excess fuel paid, excess GST paid when they purchased the vehicle, excess finance costs and even in some cases loss of income when people missed work due to issues with the vehicle.”

Davies said the matter could be solved with a resolution or a settlement, but a full hearing process could last a couple of years.The class action lawsuit was filed on 27 September 2023 on behalf of vehicle owners.

He said the class action was funded by Court House Capital, a Sydney-based litigation funder that would pay all the lawyers' fees.

Toyota's newest compact SUV/Crossover - the Corolla Cross - has arrived in New Zealand.

“That means that individuals don’t have to pay anything and they don’t have any risk when they sign up,” Davies said. However, if the action was successful, the Australian funder would take a cut of any award that the action would get from Toyota.

DPFs are designed to help reduce the amount of toxins emitted by diesel vehicles, and are a vital feature for any diesel vehicle wanting to meet emissions standards in regions like Europe. The DPF in these impacted models can cause vehicles to emit white smoke, leading to hampered performance and efficiency.

The issue is understood to impact vehicles regularly used in stop-start applications more frequently than vehicles used for more long-haul, motorway-based commuting.

The 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine in the current Hilux and Fortuner received a DPF fix in 2020.

Toyota New Zealand has previously claimed that DPF issues with its vehicles had been fixed with a 2020 update that included a new DPF system capable of automatically performing ‘burn offs’, while also giving drivers the option to manually action burn offs via a button on the steering wheel.

Upon detailing its new DPF unit, Toyota New Zealand pledged at the time to fix all of the vehicles sold in the previous five years (2015-’20) by giving owners the ability to swap their old DPF unit for a new one at no charge. At the time, the brand said that 10% of owners experienced issues.

In a brief response issued to Stuff, a Toyota spokesperson reiterated that the brand will continue to repair DPF issues free of charge.

“Toyota has been and remains committed to assisting any customer whose vehicle experiences a DPF issue and will continue to provide any related repairs free of charge. This has been our position to date, and we will defend the class action announced today,” said the spokesperson.

“As this matter is now before the courts, we have no further comment.”