EVs with big batteries could strain NZ power grid, company warns

Demand for electricity from EV owners is growing in New Zealand, according to Evnex CEO Ed Harvey.

With new electric vehicles entering the market with increasingly larger batteries, leading local EV charger firm Evnex warns that New Zealand’s power grid is likely to become more strained.

Via its network of more than 3,500 ‘smart chargers’ around the country, Evnex has been able to collect data from its users showing the times of day they often plug their vehicles in, how long they leave them charging, and the load these actions place on the grid.

In a release issued earlier today Evnex confirmed, perhaps unsurprisingly, that the average energy amount delivered in EV charging sessions is increasing year-on-year, with charging sessions at home using approximately 20% more energy since 2021.

SUPPLIED Genesis and Evnex have teamed up to remove EV charging 'pain points' with new technology.

Consumer fears around ‘range anxiety’ in EVs with a relatively meagre range has prompted brands to develop and fit their latest EVs with increasingly larger batteries, giving customers more practicality – but also subsequently triggering longer charging times and a desire for more powerful chargers.

Evnex chief executive Ed Harvey notes that the industry is witnessing a changing of the guard, as the likes of Nissan’s popular Leaf make way for vehicles fitted with batteries double the size, or larger.

“As previously dominant EV models like the Nissan Leaf [which stores 24kWh to 30kWh of electricity] give way to longer range 60kWh+ vehicles, we’re seeing increased demand for energy – a trend we expect to continue,” said Harvey.

“The maximum energy in a residential setting for EV charging has now stabilised at around 90kWh – although it remains to be seen if this will hold as EV utes and trucks start to enter the fleet.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Many luxury EVs come with batteries 90kWh and up. The Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV gets one of the largest, rated at 120kWh (108kWh usable).

For reference, the most popular trim levels of New Zealand’s two most popular EVs – the Tesla Model Y and BYD Atto 3 – both come with 60kWh batteries. As more heavy electric vehicles come into the country, namely utes and large SUVs, the median battery size is tipped to grow further.

Evnex notes that New Zealanders with these EVs appear to be taking the challenge of charging in their stride, with its data indicating that 60% of overnight charging sessions have delayed scheduled starts to make use of cheaper (and sometimes free) energy offered by some power suppliers.

“Generally speaking, our lines operate well below their capacity at most times of the day, and there remain additional windows retailers can use to manage demand; in the future, we may see similar offers made in the middle of the day,” Harvey said.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Both the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, two of the most popular EVs on sale, come with 60kWh batteries.

“Some parts of our network may need to be upgraded in the future to keep pace with energy demands - as EV distribution won’t be equal across all parts of the country. While larger EVs have bigger energy needs, smart charging technology will be important in helping manage capacity,” Harvey added.

According to the Evnex Summer 2023 report, most EV owners are either plugging their vehicles in for three hours or less, or between 10 and 15 hours, two to three days per week.

Most are plugging their vehicles in at the end of the day, although daytime charging is starting to become more popular. Evnex attributes some of this to customers using solar.