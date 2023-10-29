Electric utes coming, but unlikely to replace diesels says Nissan

Diesel utes aren’t going anywhere just yet according to Nissan senior vice president of global product strategy and product planning, Ivan Espinosa.

In the motoring world’s transition to electrification and other low-emission powertrain alternatives, electric and plug-in hybrid utes remain a huge talking point.

With Ford confirming it has a plug-in hybrid Ranger coming along in 2025, Toyota set to launch a hybrid Hilux next year, and BYD bringing a pure electric pick-up to market in 2024, the question is which carmaker will be next off the rank.

Japanese carmaker Nissan could be in the frame to be the next candidate. But, don’t expect their arrival to throw the marque’s diesel offerings under the bus once plug-ins become available.

Supplied The next-gen Navara could be available as a hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or even as an EV.

Speaking to media from Australia at this week’s Japan Mobilitiy Show, the brand’s senior vice president of global product strategy and product planning, Ivan Espinosa, keenly profiled the brand’s plug-in position with respect to models like the Navara ute. qui

In particular, Espinosa noted that Nissan is in the beneficial position of having multiple potential options to pursue, ranging from hybrid to fully fledged dedicated battery EVs.

Not that the brand is likely to bench its current combustion engine diesel options – those aren’t likely to be going anywhere just yet, according to Espinosa.

Stuff Stuff gets behind the wheel of Nissan's unique electrified X-Trail ePower.

“Internal combustion is still going to be around for a while because there are several applications like pickups [...] and [internal combustion engines] all have very good qualities for pickups like towing, because of the truck delivering things,” said Espinosa.

“When it comes to Australia, I think the market is moving much quicker into EV, [...] and the good thing is we have choices on the shelf. Either our own, or together with our Alliance partners [Renault and Mitsubishi].

“We have diesel engines available. We have petrol engines available. We have the wonderful e-Power. And we have, of course, battery EVs, and we have plug-in hybrid as well from Mitsubishi.

“So the beauty of what we have is a choice. So we have the flexibility of choosing the best technology for the customer. But also considering the context of regulation. For us, it’s about customer and first and of course if we can match that with the regulation is wonderful because it will give the customer exactly what they want.”

Supplied The forthcoming Navara replacement uses the same platform as the Mitsubishi Triton for the first time.

The brand is expected to unveil an all-new Navara in the coming months, with underpinnings shared with the Mitsubishi Triton. Earlier this year, Mitsubishi confirmed that an electric ute was included in its ‘Challenge 2025’ electrification programme.

Not all of Nissan’s representatives at the Tokyo show were spelling out the same message on electric utes, however, with the brand seemingly set to focus less on plug-in pick-ups in other markets.

US publication Motor Trend wrote last week that Nissan’s global vice president Pierre Loing expressed concern that truck buyers will be ready to transition to EV utes until range is improved, with Espinosa telling US media that the brand “don't have a clear path we are ready to announce today”.

Nissan sells different utes in the US to the Navara it offers Down Under, giving the brand the flexibility to treat the two different nameplates differently.