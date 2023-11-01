Mazda's cheap car favourite returns, pricing confirmed

The Mazda2’s new front end is similar to that of the recently updated CX-5.

The Mazda2 and its grey import cousin, the Mazda Demio, rank as one of the most popular small cars in New Zealand. And now there’s a new one.

Mazda’s local arm has issued pricing and specifications for its rival for the Toyota Yaris, Suzuki Swift, and Honda Jazz – the facelifted Mazda2 hatch.

The updated Mazda2 line-up comes in two flavours; the $29,990 GSX and the $32,590 Limited (plus on-road costs).

Supplied Kiwis miss out on the oddball-but-cute body-coloured grille insert featured on some Mazda2s overseas.

New Zealand sadly skips some of the more funky design elements available in Japan and Australia, like the contrast-coloured grille inserts, orange highlights, and unique multi-coloured wheel options.

Instead, the new 2 gets a piano black grille bezel and silver 16-inch wheels across both trim levels. Beyond the new grille and front bumper (both of which are reminiscent of the update the CX-5 got in 2022), the 2’s aesthetics are more or less unchanged.

Much like the exterior, the Mazda2’s interior is also a case of evolution over revolution. Both models get a 7-inch infotainment system fitted with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and satnav, and black upholstery with red stitching.

All models come standard with keyless entry, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, LED headlights, front and rear parking sensors, privacy glass, and more.

Supplied Both models get a black interior with red highlights, but only the Limited cops leather upholstery.

The flagship Limited grade, meanwhile, adds a head-up display, adaptive cruise control, and automatic adaptive LED headlights, while also upgrading the interior from being an all-cloth affair to having leather appointed seats.

Regardless of spec, Mazda2 buyers will get a 1.5-litre SkyActiv-G inline four-cylinder petrol engine producing an unchanged 81kW of power and 142Nm of torque. Its fuel economy is rated at 5.5L/100km (combined WLTP), and it’s paired with a 6-speed automatic.

For reference, the equivalent $29,990 Suzuki Swift RS is powered by an 82kW/160Nm turbocharged 1.0-litre triple, whilst the less expensive $24,990 Swift GL auto gets a 66kW/120Nm 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol.

The $30,700 Honda Jazz Crosstar, meanwhile, uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder producing 89kW/145Nm. And lastly the entry level $28,290 Toyota Yaris GX gets a 1.5-litre three-cylinder making 88kW/145Nm.

The Jazz, Yaris, Swift, and Mazda2 are part of a dying breed in motoring. The subcompact hatchback space has been on a global decline in recent years, with once infallible models like the Ford Fiesta being axed worldwide, and the likes of the Volkswagen Polo and non-N Hyundai i20 being dropped in New Zealand.

Perhaps the need for affordable, economical cars in the face of rising petrol prices could spur a resurgence for the humble hatchback?