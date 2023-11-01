Toyota RAV4 beats the ute brigade to be NZ's best-selling car in October

The Toyota RAV4 led the October sales charts, and year-to-date is the third most popular new vehicle of 2023 overall.

Declining trends in New Zealand’s new-vehicle market unsurprisingly continued in October, with preliminary figures from Waka Kotahi underscoring a difficult period for the sector.

According to these figures, a total of 12,945 new vehicles were registered in October, comprising 10,055 passenger vehicles and 2,890 commercial vehicles. The number represents a year-on-year decline of 12.1%.

There were some silver linings for the industry. Sales in October at least grew relative to the 10,909 vehicles registered in the previous month, with sales potentially buoyed by the spate of sales on low-emission vehicles announced in the wake of the general election.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Year-to-date, the Ford Ranger leads the Toyota Hilux in registrations by more than 1,000 units.

The best-selling vehicle in October was the Toyota RAV4, with 1103 registrations. It led a familiar duo; the Ford Ranger (794 registrations) and the Toyota Hilux (679 registrations).

It is expected that local ute sales for the year will end with a whimper, as dealerships encourage customers to wait until the Clean Car Discount scheme is shelved in order to save having to pay thousands of dollars in fees.

Three electrified SUVs, the Mitsubishi Outlander (529), Toyota Corolla Cross (368), and Toyota Yaris Cross (359) finished the month in fourth to sixth outright.

One of the stars for the month was MG’s all new fully electric MG4 hatchback. In its second month on sale, 357 MG4s were registered in New Zealand.

Nile Bijoux/Stuff MG’s hotted up MG4 XPower was recently spotted in Auckland.

Combined with the 250 registrations the model recorded in September, 607 MG4s were registered in its first two full months on sale – one of the strongest debuts for an EV yet.

For reference, the BYD Atto 3 recorded 668 registrations in its first two full months on sale last year. These numbers pale in comparison to what the Tesla Model Y was able to accomplish of course, notching up 2083 sales in its first two months.

In its first month on sale in New Zealand, the BYD Dolphin notched up 113 registrations, whilst Great Wall Motors’ heavily discounted Ora and Volkswagen’s equally discounted ID.4 recorded 97 registrations a piece.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

Toyota led the market for the month, its 2683 registrations adding up to 26.7% market share. Despite none of its models making the top six, Kia was second with 11.2%, with Mitsubishi, MG, and Ford rounding out the top five.

Year-to-date, Toyota tops the overall sales charts with a preliminary count of 26,855 registrations. In the individual model stakes, the Ford Ranger leads the Toyota Hilux and RAV4 year-to-date, 8628 registrations to 7527 and 6899 registrations, respectively.