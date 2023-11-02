Rental car giant moving away from Teslas as they're expensive to fix

The majority of Hertz’ Tesla Model 3 rental fleet gets loaned out to rideshare operators.

In late 2021, rental car company Hertz dropped an estimated US$4b investing in 100,000 Tesla Model 3s for its North American fleet, with many outlets labelling the deal as one of the largest in history.

Fast forward to today, and it seems Hertz’ enthusiasm for Tesla has wavered. Although, not necessarily because they are electric.

In a recent earnings call, it was confirmed that the company would be scaling down its electric vehicle fleet aspirations, citing that its fleet of Tesla vehicles was costing more than expected to repair.

Hertz chief executive Stephen Scherr echoed this sentiment, telling Bloomberg that the repair costs associated with its Tesla fleet add up to roughly double what similar repairs cost on its traditional combustion engine vehicles.

Some of this issue stems from Hertz strategy play with the enormous Tesla fleet. The company targeted rideshare operators from apps like Uber, perhaps underestimating how much punishment a vehicle used in a daily rideshare application faces.

In an attempt to counter this phenomenon, Hertz moved more EVs to its ‘leisure’ rental vehicle fleet. But, according to Scherr, “this left leisure over fleeted with EVs,” resulting in loss of revenue.

Cost and speed of repairs are important aspects within the operation of any rental car company, as any vehicle that is taken off the road for a period of time signals a loss of income.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s well documented erratic price cuts to the Model 3 further compounded things, according to Scherr.

Jill Connelly/Bloomberg Hertz’ EV fleet also includes thousands of Polestar 2s.

Whilst these cuts have been a positive for new consumers and those rallying for cheaper EV pricing, those with fleets of Teslas have been stuck watching the resale values of their fleets plummeting.

“The MSRP declines in EVs over the course of 2023, driven primarily by Tesla, have driven the fair market value of our EVs lower as compared to last year, such that a salvage creates a larger loss and, therefore, greater burden,” said Scherr.

Scherr added that the company remains committed to its long-term strategy to electrify its fleet of vehicles, adding “we believe in the value of being a first-mover”. Hertz also operates a fleet of Polestar 2 EVs alongside its Tesla line-up.