Toyota confirms NZ pricing for its landmark first electric vehicle

The bZ4X ranks as one of the most affordable mid-size electric SUVs on the market, with a base price of $72,990.

Toyota New Zealand has announced pricing and specifications for its much anticipated first foray into pure electric vehicles; the bZ4X SUV.

The bZ4X will be available in either base-model front-wheel drive Pure or flagship all-wheel drive Motion forms. The two models will be priced from $72,990 and $82,990, respectively. Orders for the bZ4X are now open, with deliveries set to commence in early 2024.

The bZ4X’s pricing meshes curiously with the model’s platform-sharing Subaru cousin, the Solterra. Subaru of New Zealand announced the Solterra’s pricing back in September, starting at $79,990 for the entry grade and extending to $84,990 for the Touring.

The key difference is that both Solterra models are all-wheel drive.

SUPPLIED The bZ4X is the first in Toyota's all-electric bZ (Beyond Zero) series.

Nevertheless, Toyota’s pricing on the model is bold – particularly at the entry level. The equivalent Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4 are priced from $79,990 (although the ID.4 is currently being discounted).

Should the National Party delay its previously pledged plans to shelve the Clean Car Discount on December 31, some early bZ4Xs could also benefit from a $7,015 rebate. But, this remains highly unlikely/ Toyota’s press release on the model does not mention the rebate.

As previously reported, the bZ4X Pure comes standard with 18-inch wheels, roof rails, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with navigation, wired Android Auto, wireless Apple CarPlay, wireless device charging, and a 6-speaker sound system.

Supplied The bZ4X’s futuristic cabin is punctuated by the big mid-mounted 12.3-inch touchscreen.

The dual-motor, all-paw Motion, meanwhile, gets larger 20-inch wheels, a larger split rear spoiler, panoramic glass roof, 9-speaker JBL sound system inclusive of a subwoofer, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel.

Both bZ4X variants come with a 71.4kWh battery, with range rated at 516km for the FWD and 470km for the AWD (both numbers based on WLTP testing).

Both models also feature Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of active and passive safety technology, which includes pre-collision with motorcycle detection, intersection collision avoidance support, and emergency steering assist.

Amongst the few options available is a two-tone paint version of the bZ4X Motion (which adds a black roof), available for an added $1,000.

Supplied All models get a three year or 100,000 km warranty, and a five year or 160,000km 70% degradation warranty on the battery.

Toyota notes that both bZ4X models are rated to tow up to 750kg braked and can wade in waters up to 177mm, adding that the new nameplate is “true to Toyota’s brand” and “drives and functions like any other Toyota”.

“Toyota’s legacy has been further enhanced to meet the future needs of Kiwi drivers in our low carbon economy. The bZ4X is just the beginning of a new chapter as Toyota has up to nine more BEV models for production globally over the next three years,” said Toyota CEO Neeraj Lala.

“The bZ4X is easy to drive and the interior design will allow Toyota customers to operate controls with confidence and without it feeling like the cockpit of an aircraft. It has all the practicality and driveability you expect from a Toyota.

“And with two variants, we can offer a future-focused car that meets the functional needs of many New Zealanders, from daily commuters to off-road capability.”