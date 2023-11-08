NZ's best-selling cheap car gets a big update

The new Suzuki Swift is a case of evolution over revolution, retaining the model’s familiar rounded styling cues.

Plucky Japanese carmaker Suzuki has unveiled its new Swift hatch in production form, simultaneously confirming one of the worst-kept secrets in motoring.

The Swift had been previously unveiled in ‘concept’ form early last month. But, seemingly nobody was fooled, as almost every motoring outlet covering the unveiling posited that the so-called concept was very likely production ready.

Sure enough, in unveiling the Swift’s production form overnight, Suzuki confirmed that indeed everything from the concept will make it to the showroom floor, whilst also showcasing for the first time what entry-level grades will look like.

Perhaps more importantly, the brand finally offered up more information about the Swift’s powertrains for its home market – although some questions remain unanswered.

The brand boasts that the Swift line-up will get a “newly developed high efficiency” 1.2-litre 3-cylinder mild-hybrid, featuring an ISG (intelligent starter generator) and dedicated battery. The nameplate is also set to gain a new CVT automatic that’s lighter and quieter than the current unit.

Supplied Entry-level grades in Japan get less glitzy wheels and miss out on foglights. Local specs and pricing are still to be announced.

In Japan, the Swift line-up looks set to go almost completely mild-hybrid, with pure combustion only surviving in the base ‘XG’ trim. By contrast, the current Swift has three non-hybrid engine options in New Zealand.

Power and torque figures are yet to be confirmed, and Suzuki is also yet to debut its hotted up Swift Sport flagship. It, too, is likely to get some form of electric assistance under the bonnet.

Measuring in at 3860mm long, 1695mm wide, and 1500mm tall with a 2450mm wheelbase, the new Swift is very slightly longer, narrower, and taller than the outgoing model.

Supplied A newly developed 1.2-litre mild-hybrid triple leads the engine line-up.

As of yet, no plug-in hybrid or full electric Swift models have been unveiled – news that may disappoint those hoping for Suzuki to enter the affordable plug-in space. Still, some form of plug-in Swift is likely to come down the pipe in future, given that Suzuki previously said it expects to have an 80/20 EV to hybrid sales split in Europe by 2031.

Inside, the new Swift gets a 9-inch touchscreen fitted with the brand’s latest software, leading an all-new dashboard. The new electronic handbrake is a Swift first, whilst Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and an analogue speedometer (no full digital cluster here) also make an appearance.

It even appears to come with a CD player; a relic in most of today’s cars.

Supplied An electric handbrake and all-new dashboard are among the big changes inside.

Where safety tech is concerned, the updated Swift gets a new monocular camera, ultrasonic sensor, and millimetre wave radar to bolster the abilities of its active safety suite, which includes forward and reverse autonomous emergency braking, radar cruise control with stop/go functionality, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, and more.

Those hoping for the Swift to land on our shores in 2024 may have to hold their breath. At the recent launch of the Suzuki S-Cross Hybrid, the brand’s local representatives confirmed that the updated Swift is expected to land locally in mid-2025.

Year-to-date, the Swift ranks as the best-selling hatchback in New Zealand, with the Motor Industry Association reporting that 3353 have been registered to the end of October. This makes it the second most popular passenger vehicle behind the Toyota RAV4.