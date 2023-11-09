Ferrari announces supercar open day for Auckland petrolheads

A Ferrari F40 will be on show later in November at the Ferrari Passion Day.

A bunch of rare and iconic Ferrari machinery is set to go on show this month at Continental Cars’ Ferrari Passion Day in Auckland.

The Auckland dealership will play host to an exceptional display of Ferraris including classic models, parts of the Icona series, limited production cars as well as the latest ‘regular’ models from Ferrari’s range.

So far, Continental Cars has confirmed a LaFerrari, F40, Dino 246 GT, and a 275 GT will make an appearance. The Dino is actually the first Ferrari that Continental Cars founder Tim Bailey purchased in 1973.

SUPPLIED The 296 GTB is the first Ferrari-badged car to be powered by a V6 engine, but it won't be the last.

Also appearing will be a Daytona SP3, Monza SP2. These are highly limited Icona models, costing upwards of $2.8 million from new. More will be at the actual event as well.

Supplied The first Ferrari that Continental Cars’ founder bought will also be on display.

Entry is free for everyone, with sustenance provided by Baduzzi and Passa Passa along with gelato and coffee (which, sadly, aren’t free).

There will also be Ferrari-themed face painting for children and exciting giveaways. Live music will be provided by a DJ and musician.

The Ferrari Passion Day kicks off on Saturday, November 25 from 10am to 3pm at the Continental Cars Ferrari showroom at 2 Manukau Road, Epsom, Auckland.