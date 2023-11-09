Ram's updated 1500 has an electric version - but with a big catch

Ram has given the 1500 a comprehensive update, including sunsetting the Hemi V8 in favour of a selection of turbocharged straight-sixes, and a battery electric version aided by a petrol-powered range extender.

Starting with the new combustion options, the 1500 is now powered by the 3.0-litre straight-six Hurricane engine, benefitting from two turbochargers. It’ll come in two outputs – the entry level 313kW/623Nm variant and the higher-output 403kW/706Nm.

Ram says the new engine is the “strongest Ram engine ever”, aside from the mighty Hellcat-powered 1500 TRX (which has also been retired), and indeed it is – the old 5.7L V8 made 291kW/556Nm.

Along with more power, the Hurricane six should also bring better fuel consumption and lower emissions, although final figures are still being confirmed. Towing capacity is 5253kg.

That new engine is certainly interesting, and we’ve contacted the local Ram distributor to see if it’ll end up here too.

Supplied The new Ram 1500 can tow over 5000kg behind it, despite the smaller engine.

But what’s more interesting is the rebirth of the Ramcharger name, now adorning the side of a truck instead of a Ford Bronco competitor. It’s technically an electric vehicle, as it features a 92kWh battery feeding two electric motors. Total output is 494kW/833Nm, with the 0-100kph dash taking about 4.5 seconds.

Since Ram already has a fully electric truck in the works, what really makes the Ramcharger interesting is the fact a 3.6-litre V6 engine is buried under the bonnet.

It’s not connected to the wheels, however, instead acting as a large petrol-fed generator for the battery. Ram says it can simply recharge the battery or work with the electrical system to “provide maximum power to the wheels.”

Supplied The slimmer grille indicates this is the 1500 Ramcharger, an electric truck with a V6 range extender.

All in, the 1500 Ramcharger can drive a maximum of 1110km before refilling the tank. Towing is rated at a healthy 6350kg while the payload is set at 1191kg. You can, of course, charge the truck too, with a 400V system allowing 145kW charge rates. Bi-directional charging is also available, with 7.2kW of power on offer.

Other Ram-wide changes include new styling with narrower headlights headlining a more aerodynamic front end, different grilles for different trim levels, and L-shaped rear lights similar to the 1500 REV for the Ramcharger versus more conventional rear lights for the pure-combustion models.

Supplied Three screens are included in the 1500s refreshed interior.

A new interior is also included with an upright screen, physical volume and air-con controls, a third screen for the passenger and plenty of leather and wood trim. More active safety stuff is coming as well, with lane-keeping capabilities now bundled with the active cruise control system.

New Zealand availability is yet to be confirmed for any of the new Ram 1500 models, but considering the old generation sold fairly well (220 units for 2023 up until October, including a surprising 26 TRXs), we could well be in line for the new one as well.