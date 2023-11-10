SsangYong working on BYD-powered electric ute for 2024

Korean maker SsangYong is developing an electric ute, which could resemble the 'O100' concept here.

Struggling Korean carmaker SsangYong (to be renamed KG Mobility) has confirmed that it is working on a fully electric ute for a 2024 debut, in a bid to revitalise its portfolio and sales.

Apparently, the ute will be more lifestyle-oriented, using the Torres EVX electric medium SUV as a base instead of anything with a ladder chassis.

That means it won’t go toe-to-toe with the Ford Ranger or Toyota Hilux in the tradie market, as SsangYong’s offering likely won’t have as big of a tray or the same off-road credentials. Think of it more as a Ford Maverick or Hyundai Santa Cruz fighter.

Any more information on the Korean ute remains slim at this stage, but Australian media says the ute will use BYD’s blade battery technology as part of an alliance between BYD and KG Mobility.

“This agreement will see battery packs produced in Korea integrated into the Torres EVX and the company’s new BEV pick-up, which is scheduled for mass production in the second half of 2024, and in other applicable vehicle models,” said KG Mobility in a statement.

Supplied BYD is working on its own electric ute, which could debut next year as well.

BYD is also working on its own electric ute for 2024. Rumour has it the Chinese company is looking at upwards of 800km of range while targeting the Ranger and Hilux for mainstream buyers. Power outputs, battery sizes and other details are still being kept under wraps.

A plug-in hybrid version will launch alongside the EV, squaring up the Ford Ranger PHEV, set to debut in 2025.

The Ranger PHEV makes use of Ford’s familiar 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine paired to a parallel electric motor and battery unit. It will be able to travel around 45km per charge, and boast the most torque of any Ranger so far.

Supplied Ford has unveiled its first electrified Ranger ute, the Ranger plug-in hybrid, set to arrive in local showrooms in late 2024 to early 2025.

And of course, Toyota isn’t sleeping on electric utes. It is working hard on a battery-powered Hilux, with a small fleet set to undergo real-world testing in Thailand.

Speaking with Reuters last week, Toyota Daihatsu engineering and manufacturing executive vice president Pras Ganesh said a small fleet of battery electric utes are going to be sent to eastern coast city Pattaya.

The trials will see these pick-ups become ‘songthaews’, or taxis, for locals to use. Ganesh noted that the Japanese carmaker is also considering more industrial trials, where battery utes could be drafted as delivery service vehicles.