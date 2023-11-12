Kiwi-built 'Cyberpunk' Mazda to be immortalised as a Hot Wheels car

This custom Mazda MX-5 from Northland is coming to a toy aisle near you, after winning Hot Wheels annual Legends Tour for 2023.

A New Zealand car builder’s pride and joy is set to be turned into a miniature Hot Wheels car and sold in stores around the world, after winning the toy firm’s annual Legends Tour Global Final.

Tofu Auto Works’ Chris Watson, of Northland, won the Australasian leg of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour with his highly modified 1990 Mazda MX-5 Roadster earlier this year. Now, his car has become the first New Zealand build to go all the way and win the top prize.

Watson’s custom MX-5, inspired by a combination of Japanese ‘Kaido Racer’ car culture and the gritty, futuristic open-world video game Cyberpunk, beat 15 other finalists; nine chosen from various states around America and six chosen from France, Poland, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and the UK.

Matthew Hansen Two previous Hot Wheels Legends Tour winners, a UK-built Volvo P1800 ‘Gasser’ drag car and a wide-bodied 1970 Pontiac Firebird.

“Hailing all the way from New Zealand, the Chimera will now be immortalised as a Hot Wheels Legend at 1:64 scale and sold around the world,” said Hot Wheels, in a post it shared on social media.

“After battling it out for the top spot, our judges agreed it checked all the boxes: creativity, authenticity, [and] garage spirit.”

tofuautoworks, Instagram Watson’s MX-5 is inspired by Japanese Kaido Racer culture combined with ‘Cyberpunk’ video game aesthetics.

“Absolutely blown away right now,” Watson posted. on social media.

“Such an amazing lineup with so many inspiring builds to pick from. Congratulations to all the finalists, it was a real joy battling against the best of the best.”

Past Legends Tour winners include an English-built Volvo P1800 ‘Gasser’ drag car, a wide bodied 1970 Pontiac Firebird, a Mazda Scrum kei monster truck, and a highly modified Nash Metropolitan called the ‘Nashole’ – each going on to become a mass-produced Hot Wheels car.

Oddly enough, there are quite a few cars with a New Zealand connection that have been produced in Hot Wheels form. Legendary hill-climb racer Rod Millen has had his record-breaking Pikes Peak Toyota Celica and Tacoma replicated by the brand on multiple occasions.

In more recent times, championship-winning drifter ‘Mad Mike’ Whiddett and his son, Lincoln Whiddett, have had various cars of theirs produced by Hot Wheels, including Mad Mike’s Lamborghini Huracan and Mazda MX-5 drift cars, Lincoln’s MX-5 drift car, and an original Mad Mike–designed car called the ‘Mad Mike Drift Attack’.