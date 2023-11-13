Christchurch EV expo to be the largest display of electric vehicles in NZ

The Take Charge EV Expo will kick off at the end of November with 46 different electric models on show.

Christchurch is set to host the second coming of the Take Charge EV Expo, a two-day car show that will give the public a chance to see a massive range of electric vehicles in the metal.

Nearly 50 electric cars and vans will be on show, as well as New Zealand’s only battery-powered ute, making it the biggest display of new EVs in the country.

Abarth, Audi, BMW, BYD, Citroen, Cupra, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GWM, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Opel, Peugeot, Polestar, Porsche, Skoda, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, LDV, will be among the four-wheeled brands represented at the expo.

Supplied Jeep's new fully electric Avenger has arrived in New Zealand as the brand's first EV.

Models on show will include the BYD Dolphin and Seal, Abarth 500e, Tesla Model Y, and MG4, while Toyota’s first electric vehicle, the bZ4X, and Jeep’s first EV, the Avenger BEV, are both also set to show.

The mention of Genesis is interesting, as the brand has been sitting in a state of evaluation for New Zealand for years. Perhaps it is using the Expo to gauge public response to its electric vehicles ahead of a potential re-launch? In any case, the official word is that this simply a showing of the vehicles used for the FIFA Women’s World Cup earlier in the year.

Stuff The new Genesis Electrified G80, spotted parked at Hyundai New Zealand's headquarters in Mount Wellington.

“The Take Charge Christchurch Expo is free to attend to encourage anyone with an interest in battery electric vehicles to come along and see first-hand the range of technology on display and ask questions of the expert exhibitors,” says Take Charge Events Limited director, Kevin Crutchley.

Along with electric four-wheeled vehicles will be a range of different chargers and battery electric outboard motors. Prizes will also be offered courtesy of a number of exhibitors.

The Expo will take place at Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre over the weekend of 25 to 26 November and will be free for the public to attend. Doors are open from 10:00am to 5:00pm on the Saturday and between 9:00am and 4:00pm on the Sunday.