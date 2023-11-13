Watch: Tesla Model X burns underwater after sliding down boat ramp

Launching a watercraft can be tricky, what with backing a trailer towards a body of water with an expensive piece of equipment loaded on board. While electric vehicles are generally perfectly capable of towing and launching said equipment, bringing them in contact with salt water is generally inadvisable. Unfortunately, that seems to be what happened to a Florida couple last month.

It’s unclear how exactly the event unfolded, but it all started when they were launching their jetski into the ocean at Hollywood, Florida. The jet ski managed to get into the water but according to an eyewitness video posted to YouTube, the Tesla started throwing up error messages, prompting the driver to get out.

An additional Facebook post from the Hollywood Professional Firefighters page said the car “lost traction”, sliding down the boat ramp and into the water, leading to the Model X’s powered doors not allowing the driver out. Thankfully, her husband was able to open them before the SUV became totally waterlogged.

Online commenters were quick to point out “losing traction” is probably not the entire truth, as a Model X is a heavy vehicle and a jet ski isn’t, not to mention the lack of ice on the ramp, so there’s a low chance the trailer dragged the SUV into the water. More likely is the driver backed the vehicle too far into the water, causing the error messages to pop up.

Saltwater and lithium-ion batteries are not a healthy mix, as the water causes the batteries to quickly combust, and the minerals left behind can spark further fires days or even weeks later.

The firefighters ended up leaving the Model X on fire underwater, waiting for it to burn itself out before transporting it to a safe area for monitoring.

While internal combustion vehicles are still more likely to catch fire than EVs, battery fires are much more dangerous. Toxic fumes are emitted by the battery along with the potential for re-ignition, and the construction of the batteries means you can’t starve them of oxygen to quell the blaze – as evidenced by the Model X here happily burning away underwater.