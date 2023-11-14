Mini's electric future makes New Zealand debut

Launch edition grades of the Mini Cooper Electric arrive in dealerships in Q1 of 2024.

German carmaker Mini’s next generation of electrified models debuted in Auckland last night, in the form of the new Cooper and Countryman.

Showcased at Studio 230 in Ponsonby, the first fully electric Cooper and third-generation Countryman to enter the country (the latter actually being the petrol-fed variant) appeared just three months after making their global debuts at the Munich Motor Show.

Mini New Zealand head of product planning, James Orlov, confirmed that the first Countryman launch models will arrive in the country in the first quarter of 2024, with the remainder of the Cooper and Countryman line-up to follow in Q3.

“Despite the fact we haven’t released full local specification or pricing or anything yet, we’ve had a surprising uptake,” said Orlov.

Mini’s current customer base has already shown a thirst for electrification, with Orlov stating that at a point, pure EVs represented almost 50% of its local sales. It’s expected that this ratio will continue to grow with the arrival of these two new models.

“In New Zealand I believe we’re about 60/40 weighted split towards the electric hatch, which is pretty cool,” Orlov added.

“The vast majority of cars we sell in New Zealand are electrified in some way. Not surprising with the incentive scheme, so it’ll be interesting to see how the marketplace changes.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The all-new Countryman was also on show, but in petrol spec.

With the Clean Car Discount rebate scheme for EVs expected to be axed shortly by the looming National Government, the EV market could be in for a tumultuous 2024. Orlov believes Mini is in a good position to tackle whatever is coming.

“We’re in a really interesting place. In three months time, every single Mini that’s currently in production will no longer be in production. We have a whole new generation coming,” Orlov said.

“The fact that the nuances of the marketplace are changing probably not unexpectedly, we’re prepared for what might come.”

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Recycled materials are frequent in both new Minis, including in the fabrics used for the headliner, floors, and dashboard trims.

As previously reported, the Cooper E (for Electric) is powered by either a 135kW/290Nm motor or an uprated 160kW/330Nm unit in its SE performance trim. Battery sizes differ within the line-up, too, with entry grades utilising a 40.7kWh li-ion battery and the SE getting a 54.2kWh battery. Range across the pair is rated at 305km and 402km, respectively.

The Countryman Electric, meanwhile, gets a 66.5kWh battery across all grades. The entry-level Countryman E gets a single-motor powertrain making 150kW/250Nm and 462km of range, while the SE gets dual motors, all-wheel drive,230kW/494Nm, and 433km of range.

It has yet to be confirmed which petrol models will be offered locally. Overseas, the Countryman is available with either a 125kW/280Nm 1.5-litre 3-cylinder mild hybrid or a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo making 221kW/400Nm in the model’s JCW trim.

The Cooper’s petrol variants, meanwhile, have yet to be detailed by Mini. With the brand slated to become fully electric by 2030, it’s likely that the next generation of petrol-fed Cooper S is going to be the last.

Both models feature generous usage of recycled materials for their unique knitted dashboard surfaces, headliners, and floor carpets. Both also feature a heavy focus on customisation, with drivers able to switch between headlight cluster patterns, interior ambient lighting, and more.