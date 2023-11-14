Toyota not giving up on hydrogen, conducting tests in Oz

Toyota is set to test its hydrogen-combustion Hiace in Australia later this month.

In a bid to keep cleaning up its carbon footprint, Toyota has revealed a prototype Hiace van in Australia running on a hydrogen-fuelled combustion engine. This is the same tech that Toyota has tested previously in races overseas, powering a specially prepared Corolla.

According to Australian media, the Hiace was chosen as the testbed because the packaging of the van allows the conversion to have minimal impact on the interior and payload. It is also typically used for short “back to base” drives, good because the hydrogen prototype only has a range of about 200km.

While that is indeed lower than what the diesel-powered Hiace offers, Toyota says it is already working on improving range by enhancing hydrogen storage, improving the engine and possibly adding hybrid electricals as well.

STUFF Eight New Zealand companies will share four hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai.

Speaking of the engine, the Hiace is powered by a modified version of the turbocharged 3.5-litre V6 also found in the Land Cruiser 300 and Lexus LX. It’s markedly down on power compared to the petrol variant, producing 120kW/354Nm compared to 305kW/600Nm, but this is likely due to it being an in-development powertrain.

Remember, Toyota and Yamaha previously showed off a hydrogen-powered 5.0-litre V8 making 330kW, down just 20kW on the petrol version it was based on.

Supplied The hydrogen engine doesn’t produce much power but it’s still very much a prototype.

Interestingly, while you might think it would be completely zero-emissions, the engine still produces a small amount of nitrogen oxide (NOx). Toyota says it has added a selective catalytic reduction system to ensure the powertrain meets Euro6 emissions standards.

The Hiace will undergo real-world testing in Australia starting in late 2023, with the first examples going to transport workers for CPB Contractors on a “major infrastructure project” in Melbourne followed by other “commuter” and “delivery-type” applications.

Speaking to CarExpert, Mitsumasa Yamagata, president of Toyota’s hydrogen projects said: “There are possibilities to adapt the technology into big vehicles, including the Land Cruiser”. Yamagata also confirmed that Toyota has indeed “started development of the technology on larger vehicles, including the Land Cruiser” adding “I said again, this advantage of the technology can be utilised for those vehicles including high towing and high loading”.

Supplied Toyota’s tech could even power a Land Cruiser at some stage.

One issue with a hydrogen Land Cruiser is that it would need repackaging to accomodate the hydrogen fuel tanks without affecting its practicality and off-road readiness... Not to mention the current state of public hydrogen refuelling stations, or lack thereof.

There is currently no timeline for full commercialisation of Toyota’s hydrogen combustion tech, but considering Toyota is ready for real-world testing, there’s a chance we could see the first examples before the end of the decade.

It also shows that Toyota is still committed to hydrogen power, if in a different form to the Mirai's hydrogen-electric solution. The Hiace prototype also follows the refreshed Crown, set to be offered in Japan in hydrogen fuel-cell (FCEV) form.