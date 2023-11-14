Driver chokes on french fry and crashes 120m away from McDonald's

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been there. You’ve just gone through the drive-thru at McDonald’s and you’ve got the brown bag with a bunch of fantastic smells in your hand. You know it’s only about ten minutes to get back home but those fries are calling your name. Rummaging around in the bag while waiting for a gap in traffic, you pinch a couple of chips and have a munch. A snack for the road, which, of course, always ends up as a full meal for the road.

While all’s well that ends well for most of us, one unlucky chap in Kentucky wasn’t quite lovin’ it after a sneaky on-the-road french fry went awry.

News outlet WFIE reported back in September that the driver, a man in his 50s, started choking on a french fry while behind the wheel. He attempted to pull over but passed out before coming to a stop, the vehicle going on to crash into an Enterprise Rent-A-Car location just over 120 metres away from the McDonald’s restaurant.

WFIE The crashed vehicle after the driver passed out choking on a french fry.

Thankfully the business was closed at the time, and the vehicle’s two occupants were largely uninjured in the crash.

The local Henderson Police Department said they only suffered minor injuries and were conscious when first responders arrived at the scene: “They were outside the vehicle, inside the building. Of course, they were pretty shook up, but they just had small lacerations. The vehicle was already in park before they got out, airbags were deployed and they were transported to Henderson hospital.”

Eating while driving is not currently illegal in New Zealand, but if you do crash as a result of staring into the depths of a takeaway bag and not paying attention, you could be hit with a careless driving charge. Or, you know, you could choke and pass out and crash into a rental car business.