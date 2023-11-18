Road test: Mercedes-Benz' most popular vehicle faces an uphill battle

The Mercedes-Benz GLC is the most popular model in the German carmaker's local line-up.

First came the refreshed C-Class sedan, which is, for all intents and purposes, a genuine baby S-Class, in the best sorts of ways. Most of the luxury credentials (a few niggles aside) and lots of tech, with the only real differences being size and performance. After all, there’s only so much you can do with a 2.0-litre turbo-four... Although AMG definitely has strong opinions about that.

Back in the day, the C-Class was Mercedes’ strongest seller, but no more. The SUV equivalent, the GLC, has taken over at the head of the pack for the last three or so years; the sedan notching 126 units to 163 GLCs for 2023 to October.

But, interestingly, sales have stayed strong despite the GLC range thinning to just one model – the 300. New Zealand is in line for those feral AMG variants as well, don’t fret, but for now we’ve just got the single vanilla model. Maybe we’ll get a 350 in the future, or a lower-spec 250, but nothing has been confirmed.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Just one model is offered in New Zealand at the moment – the GLC 300. That means no plug-ins.

Anyway, instead of musing about how Mercedes will keep its most popular model making money with just one model, let’s instead focus on that model and if it’s any good.

Since the second-gen GLC 300 looks largely the same as before from the outside save for generational tweaks, let's kick off with what’s under the bonnet. The bottle-of-milk-sized engine benefits from Mercedes’ F1 experience, getting an electrical turbo that spools up pretty much instantly. Power is rated at a healthy 190kW/400Nm, with peak torque hitting at 2000rpm.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The new gently electrified engine is easy enough on petrol.

Adding to the equation is a small electric motor buried within the nine-speed transmission, feeding an extra 17kW/200Nm for short durations. Helpful when punching it away from a set of lights or needing a dollop of power for an overtake, but also helpful for reducing fuel consumption. All-wheel drive grip also doesn’t hurt things.

Like the C-Class, if you throw the GLC into Eco mode, the engine will shut off entirely when coasting to save fuel and rely on the electric motor for small throttle inputs. If you’re extremely frugal you might see the claimed 8.6L/100km fuel consumption figure, – I managed to sit below nine after a good amount of driving.

Outside of Eco the engine will remain running at all times, quietly and smoothly operating in the background. It’s a pretty good engine too, reactive to prods from the foot and quick off the line. That integrated starter-generator helps things a lot, filling in the torque curve before the turbo fires up.

Regardless of what mode you’re in, the GLC is extremely hushed on the move thanks to acoustic glass. I was in Comfort almost the entire time.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The fixed suspension is nice and supple, perfect for Auckland’s roads.

The suspension is of the fixed sort, four-link up front and multilink independent at the back, and it’s well-tuned for our bumpy roads. Cruising the city is lovely and plush, more so than I’d usually expect from a coil-sprung vehicle. But then again, the C-Class was the same thing, so it's not all that surprising. Considering this sort of driving is the GLC’s bread and butter, it bodes well for future buyers.

Steering is about as you’d expect, light without sacrificing accuracy. Not much to write home about, but in a good way. This isn’t a vehicle you want to be throwing around backroads anyway.

Inside is a large, gorgeous vertical touchscreen, again following the C-Class’ example, which runs the latest MBUX operating system and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The cabin gets the C-Class’ vertical touchscreen and a bunch of haptic buttons. For better or worse.

Unfortunately, as is becoming more common, haptic controls are prevalent here, including the spate of buttons below the screen and those on the steering wheel. The ones below the screen aren’t too bad (although the volume slider/buttons will always be worse than a physical wheel or knob) but the ones on the wheel are irritating.

There were more than a few times I couldn’t get the directional pad responsible for switching instrument screens to work (you need to move your thumb in the same direction as the arrows, not straight up or down) and getting MBUX to skip a song was difficult at times as well. Bring back the buttons, I say.

Moving on, the basic kit has been upped in the GLC, with things like a panoramic roof, head-up display, electric front seats and seat heating all coming standard this time around. You also keyless entry/go, a leather-like covering on the seats and a 360-degree camera for your $114k.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The $100k five-seater SUV market is hot, but the GLC seems up for the challenge.

This tester had the $6900 Plus Package installed, which adds a Burmeister sound system, MBUX augmented reality for the sat-nav, matrix LED headlights and acoustic glass, along with better driver assistance systems.

While the new GLC 300 is certainly a strong contender, and should be high on the list for those wanting a combustion-powered luxury five-seater SUV, it will be interesting to see how it fares in the face of those more electrified. It doesn’t appear Mercedes will offer a plug-in GLC at this stage, instead wanting to push people towards the fully electric EQE, which starts at $139,400.

But for less money you can get the much more powerful Tesla Model Y Performance ($97,500), or for slightly more you could consider the really rather good BMW iX3 ($118,900). Not to mention the plug-in hybrid Audi Q5 or Lexus RZ (or the RX, if you want a combustion alternative). There are a lot of choices when it comes to five-digit five-seater SUVs, and they are all good.

Bonus pictures

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The boot is decent with 620 litres of capacity before the seats are folded.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff The GLC 300 is the sole model in the line-up until the AMG variants arrive.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Perfect for day trips!

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Those wheels are part of the standard AMG Line pack.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Plenty of space in the rear for occupants.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff A Sport mode is included but largely unnecessary.