Prince Harry's old Audi is for sale at a surprisingly low price

Cars owned by the Royal Family, like this Audi RS6 formerly driven by Prince Harry, rarely pop up for sale.

From merchandise to Netflix shows, history tells us that anything with even the faintest whiff of connection to the Royal Family is likely to get their fans excited. Naturally, this phenomenon extends to all of their old stuff. If you don’t believe me, search the internet for prices on dresses and gowns formerly owned by Princess Diana.

Cars formerly owned by the Royals are also inevitably hot property. Even those who don’t have petrol pumping through their veins will attest that there’s something personal about a car. Imagine sitting in the driver’s seat of a Jaguar or Land Rover, knowing that the same seat had once been occupied by a prince, princess, king, or even a queen.

If you happen to be chasing that exact feeling, you may be in luck. A car formerly owned by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has emerged for sale in the UK – at a surprisingly approachable price.

Supplied The hotted up wagon is powered by a twin-turbo V8 developing 412kW/700Nm.

The car in question is a 2017 Audi RS7 Avant, a thunderous all-wheel drive wagon powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 producing 412kW of power and 700Nm. The all-paw Quattro was listed recently on enthusiast website Pistonheads, and has 68,000 miles (or around 110,000km) on the clock.

Priced at £42,000 (the seller stresses ‘no offers’), the fit-for-a-prince Audi isn’t necessarily cheap. But, it’s not exactly priced much higher than a standard, non-prince-owned RS6. For reference, we found a comparable 2016 RS6 listed locally with a few less kays on the clock for $87,250.

Being an RS6, it’s no shock that it’s loaded with equipment. It has been optioned with the Audi Dynamic Pack, which includes the removal of the speed limiter. The cabin is a mix of Alcantara and leather, with a silver headliner. It also comes with night vision, Bose audio, and heated seats front and rear.

The seller instructs those sceptical about this car’s history to search online for images of it with Prince Harry. Sure enough, there are plenty of images of the duke and Meghan Markle enjoying the Audi.

It’s been reported that Prince Harry used this RS6 as his runaround car, with British tabloids (not always the most reliable sources of information, admittedly) previously stating that the prince would often pick up Meghan from the airport using the RS6 – the Daytona Gray exterior no doubt helping the pair blend into the background on longer drives.

The Prince’s former wheels previously came up for sale back in 2018. The current owner has obviously extracted plenty of enjoyment from the car, having added more than 100,000km to its mileage in just five years.

The RS6’s asking price pales in comparison to what a Ford Escort previously owned by Princess Diana sold for last year.

The Escort, a pristine 1985 RS Turbo, sold at auction for an eye-watering $1.2m last year – making it quite possibly the world’s most expensive Ford Escort. The Princess of Wales drove the Escort for three years, with historians often noting that she preferred to drive herself – instead of being chauffeured.