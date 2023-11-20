How Australia becoming a 'gas guzzler' dumping ground could hurt NZ

Thousands of New Zealanders are set to take their electric cars on big holiday road trips over the summer break.

The outgoing Labour Government’s Clean Car Discount and Clean Car Standard schemes, designed to reduce the combined emissions of New Zealand’s vehicle fleet, were controversial from the start.

The opposition immediately labelled the former a ‘ute tax’, inevitably pledging to scrap the scheme in the build up to the general election. The latter, meanwhile, is expected to see prices for pure combustion models – from utes to small hatchbacks – increase as it grows in intensity.

But, conversely, these schemes have created several benefits in the New Zealand market. Chiefly, they have elevated our market well ahead of our neighbours, Australia, when it comes to electric vehicle uptake and acceptance.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Whilst the Ford Mustang Mach-E has only just gone on sale in Australia, it has been on sale in New Zealand for most of 2023.

The Carbon Tracker Initiative, an independent financial think tank, has released a study analysing electric vehicle adoption in the global south, naming the countries that it believes needs to do more with legislation in order to stimulate EV adoption.

Specifically, the study says that these regions risk becoming dumping grounds for high-emission ‘gas guzzlers’ unwanted by other markets. Whilst New Zealand escaped being named, Australia didn’t.

Australia and Turkey were the only OECD countries named by the study in its list of ‘markets with weak or no targets to decarbonise passenger cars’. It lists that Australia’s EV uptake accounts for just 1.5% of global sales, with Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and South Africa amongst the other countries listed.

The study explained that it expects the overall size of the passenger vehicle fleet in the global north to plateau in the 2030s as ICE products exit the market, stating that “with potentially fewer buyers in the used market of the Global North could potentially be dumped into the global south”.

“Over the next decade new car sales in the global north will increasingly shift to BEVs while most OEMs will continue to have ICE capacity, and some have no target date to end production of ICE vehicles at all,” it said.

The MG4 was given its local reveal at the Fully Charged EV show in Sydney, ahead of a launch in New Zealand in H2 2023.

“The absence of mandates to end ICE sales and imports to the global south could make these markets dumping grounds for OEM’s ICE for decades, particularly in the medium term once the global north’s fleet of vehicles has increasingly transitioned to BEV and circularity requirements limit the quantity of used vehicles that can be exported,” the think tank added.

“This would further extend the Global South’s dependence on imported fossil fuels for an expanding fleet of vehicles.”

In April of this year, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced plans for a new fuel efficiency standard on new vehicles. But, details of the standards themselves have yet to come to light, nor when the scheme is likely to begin. Likewise, the April announcement did not detail any EV targets.

Although selected EVs are currently exempt from Fringe Benefit Tax and import tariffs in Australia, there is no ‘Clean Car Discount’ rebate-style scheme at a federal level. Instead some Australian states have rebates, and some don’t.

Matthew Hansen/Stuff Kiwis can buy the new Skoda Enyaq today, while Australians have to wait until late 2024.

At one point, every state had its own rebate scheme, but Victoria dropped its scheme in June and New South Wales will follow suit at the end of the year. Conversely, Queensland is set to double its rebate figure and increase its threshold for eligibility.

As a result of Australia’s compromised EV position, New Zealand is often prioritised by brands when it comes to EV product launches. The Skoda Enyaq, Ford Mustang Mach-E, and Fiat 500e are amongst the models that have a months- and sometimes years-long head start in New Zealand relative to Australia. There’s also the likes of Opel, which are sold in New Zealand but not across the ditch.

The Australian new-vehicle fleet is 15% less fuel efficient than that of New Zealand, and 40% more than the European Union’s fleet. The Australian Labor Party’s current EV strategy suggests working with New Zealand, to “aggregate government fleet vehicle purchasing and consider opportunities beyond light vehicles, such as buses”.

Stuff Australia prime minister Anthony Albanese.

Although New Zealand’s prioritisation is largely good news for our market, Australia’s lack of presence means local supply is likely to remain low, meaning that prices will most likely remain high – particularly when it comes to models from markets like Europe.

High prices from European and American-sourced EVs have reduced their ability to compete with models supplied from China in the New Zealand market, with the likes of the Chinese-built Tesla Model Y and Model 3, MG’s ZS and MG4, and BYD’s Atto 3 all frequently leading the plug-in charts – selling at much higher quantities than similar products from European and American manufacturers.

Note that these EVs from Chinese markets have a presence on both sides of the ditch, and lead the market on both sides of the ditch. Even though there is more consumer choice in New Zealand, the majority of customers are opting for more affordable models from China.