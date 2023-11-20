Tesla Cybertruck knockoff ruthlessly mocked at US unveiling

It may look kind of okay in render form, but the same could not be said of the Aitrekx RoboTruck prototype that debuted at the LA Motor Show.

They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. But what does it say about said flattery when the imitation’s execution is so poor?

Enter an ambitious Silicon Valley start-up called Aitekx, a “versatile AI clean energy vehicles and mobility robotics development and manufacturing” company that uses “AI optimized productization technology”. That’s what the blurb on its website says, anyway.

Up until this weekend just gone, Aitekx was an industry unknown. Now, they are all over the internet – but perhaps not for the best of reasons.

The RoboTruck is a touch shorter in length and width, and it's also likely a little cheaper than its Cybertruck inspiration.

Over the weekend, the start-up unveiled its first car at the Los Angeles Motor Show. Called the Robotruck 1T, it is a fully electric pick-up with an EPA-rated range of 885km, a sub-four-second 0–100kph time, and a lengthy bed that can be extended to up to 3.5m.

All great things, but sadly wrapped in a silhouette that leaves no mistaking where Aitekx got its inspiration from. From end to end, bottom to top, the RoboTruck is a clear Tesla Cybertruck knockoff. Down to the name.

Aitekx describe the RoboTruck as “versatile, luxury, powerful, practical, and fun”. They even refer to it as a ute – somehow constructing the U-T-E acronym from “unique multifunction midsize pickup”.

Absolutely none of the RoboTruck's panels fit perfectly, with hilarious differences in panel gaps all the way around.

Measuring in at up to 5029mm long and 1845mm wide, it is a smidge smaller than a Cybertruck whilst still being a fairly significant vehicle. It does get a commendable 1859mm bed, similar in size to the Cybertruck, with a foldable midgate behind the second row of seats allowing users to extend the size of its bed.

Apart from range and acceleration estimates, Aitekx hasn’t unveiled battery size or power/torque details. What it has revealed, however, is pricing – starting at US$45,000 and extending to US$99,000. Reservations are open, at US$100 a pop.

In its promotional imagery, one could almost be forgiven for mistaking the RoboTruck for being a halfway decent reproduction of the Cybertruck. But, those thoughts are quickly dashed by images taken at the LA Motor Show by those in attendance.

Note not only the gap between the doors, but also the gap at the top of the back door, and the finish of the 'buttresses'.

As best illustrated by images posted online by US EV outlet Electrek, the RoboTruck is very, very far from being a finished product.

Its panel gaps are atrocious, with none of the panels appearing to fit perfectly. The gap between the doors on the left-hand size is four times as wide as the equivalent gap on the right. The finish of the panels on either side of the bed look like something you’d find in the kit for a do-it-yourself shed at Bunnings.

The longer the look, the rougher it gets. The LEDs in the taillights appear to be cheap LED strips, the kind you might find on Wish.com for 99c a unit. And its interior appears to be based on something from a 1990s GM product – including the steering wheel.

Perhaps this ... unique ... cabin offers clue as to the RoboTruck's donor vehicle.

We get it, making a car is hard … particularly when you throw in Covid-19 and deadlines for things like fancy car shows. But, there’s no hiding that the RoboTruck is – putting it lightly – an unfinished vehicle. Inevitably, some other outlets haven’t been so kind.

CarScoops appeared to cast doubts on the car’s Silicon Valley bonafides, citing some of the incorrectly worded specs from Aitekx’s website and saying “that’s some interesting language, especially for a ‘US Corporation located in Silicon Valley, California.’”

Numerous outlets found suspicious images of the RoboTruck on the Aitekx website, including numerous photos of other electric pick-ups functioning as RoboTruck marketing material.

“The interior upholstery, side view mirror and toolbox photos are screenshots of a Ford F-150; images of the front tow hooks and cargo crossbars are taken from a Rivian R1T; and the wheel size options are very grainy screenshots from a Tesla configurator – complete with Tesla logos still on them,” wrote CarExpert’s Jade Credentino.

Perhaps The Autopian’s Jason Torchinsky, who saw the RoboTruck in person, worded it best. “If Cybertruck’s build quality is somewhat shoddy, with uneven panel gaps, then the Robotruck is deity-level shoddy”, he said, adding; “It’s like a guy with mittens was injected with several shots of Novocaine in the wrists, and handed a rubber mallet and told to ‘build the car’”.