Mitsubishi's all-new ute undercuts Ranger, Hilux rivals on price

The Triton is offered locally in three trim levels; GLX, GLX-R, and VRX.

Although Mitsubishi’s updated Triton pick-up is all-new under the skin, the nameplate appears to still be committed to being priced at the more affordable end of the ute market.

The Japanese carmaker’s local arm has unveiled full pricing for its all-new Triton line-up, with the full range priced under $60,000 before on-road costs. Orderbooks for the model are now open online, with Mitsubishi promoting that customers will not be facing a Clean Car fee.

Pricing for the new Triton line-up starts at $38,690 for the 2WD GLX single-cab chassis. The double cab 2WD GLX is $41,990 in cab-chassis form or $43,990 with a wellside bed. For those wanting the entry-level grade with 4WD, pricing begins at $43,990 (single-cab) extending to $50,740 for the GLX double-cab wellside.

Supplied First deliveries to customers are scheduled for early 2024.

There are also a handful of GLX club-cab models, all strictly 4WD exclusive and priced at either $46,740 or $48,740, depending on whether you’re ordering as a cab-chassis or as a wellside.

As standard, the GLX comes with heavy duty suspension, 17-inch wheels, cloth upholstery, a 9-inch touchscreen, 7-inch driver cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, radar cruise camera, eight airbags, locking tailgate, and more.

All models, meanwhile, come powered by a new bi-turbo 2.4-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, producing 150kW/470Nm – 13kW/33Nm more than the outgoing single-turbo 2.4-litre diesel. There are no manual options, with all models paired to a 6-speed automatic. Like the bulk of its rivals, the Triton is rated to tow up to 3500kg braked.

All 4WD models come with the same ‘Super Select II’ four-wheel drive system capable of four-wheel drive on all road surfaces, and not just gravel like with some of the Triton’s rivals. Each also gets a manual rear diff lock.

The mid-spec GLX-R, a volume seller for the three diamonds, is priced from $44,990 in 2WD double-cab wellside form or $53,990 with 4WD.

It adds more supple suspension, 18-inch wheels, double-stitched upholstery, dual-zone climate control, wireless device charging, push-button start, and LED headlights and tail lights (the GLX has to live with Halogens).

Leading the range as always is the VRX. Customers can pick between the 2WD wellside at $51,990 or the 4WD wellside at $59,990. Cab-chassis versions of each are also available for $2,000 less.

Supplied All models come with a 9-inch touchscreen and 7-inch digital cluster display.

Standard gear in the VRX over the top of what’s offered in the GLX-R includes a black bodykit, heated front seats, leather upholstery, orange contrast stitching, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Inevitably, the Triton undercuts its lead rivals – the Ford Ranger and Toyota Hilux – significantly. Its entry-level 4WD single-cab variant is $17,800 cheaper than the equivalent Ranger XL and $9,700 cheaper than the Hilux SR.

The all-paw Triton VRX 4WD, meanwhile, is $7,500 less expensive than a Ranger XLT Bi-Turbo. Toyota’s SR5 Cruiser 4WD cuts things close with regards to price, but is still $3,400 pricier.

The Triton line-up is tipped to soon include some kind of electrified option. At the model’s launch earlier this year, Mitsubishi global chief of engineering and product strategy, Hiroshi Nagaoka, confirmed that the marque is studying full battery electric and hybrid options for the nameplate.