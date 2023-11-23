Chinese carmaker reveals surprisingly powerful 'Tank' hybrid off-roader

Great Wall Motors is set to bring its attractive Tank range of off-roaders to New Zealand in the very near future, starting with the 300 hybrid. It’ll be one of the only electrified off-roaders in the country, and affordable too with a starting price of $56,990.

But that’s just the start, as GWM’s international Tank offerings span further 400 and 500 variants as well – and now there’s a 700 to top off the food chain.

The Tank 700 Hi4-T is a plug-in hybrid that comfortably eclipses anything else in the range for power, using a 3.0-litre twin-turbo petrol V6 and an electric motor to develop 386kW and 750Nm.

Supplied This is the Premiere Limited Edition, which gets a few special extras.

Interestingly, that’s 86kW more than the 2.0-litre four-cylinder-based Tank 500 with the same amount of torque. It will probably be a bit easier to drive with a larger torque band coming from the bigger V6. A nine-speed automatic sends power to all four wheels.

It’s built on a body-on-frame chassis and features low-range gearing, an electronic sway bar disconnect system and air suspension. The only version revealed so far, the Premiere Limited Edition, also features a body kit, electromagnetic shock absorbers, 22-inch alloy wheels and Michelin Pilot Sport tyres.

Supplied There's more than a bit of Mercedes G-Class about the design...

GWM hasn’t confirmed any towing, payload or off-road geometry details yet, but we wouldn’t imagine them to be too far away.

As for looks, there’s more than a bit of Mercedes-Benz G-Class about the exterior, particularly in the low, horizontal taillights. It’s a big thing, measuring 5113mm long, 2061mm wide, 1952mm tall with a 3000mm wheelbase, quite a bit longer than the G-Class but not quite as tall.

The Tank 700 could well make it to New Zealand as well, although the Premiere Limited Edition won’t as it is a China-only, 70-unit variant. If the local GWM arm does bring in the 700, it will be a strong fighter for the Toyota Land Cruiser, Jeep Wrangler, and Land Rover Defender.