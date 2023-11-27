Porsche's new Panamera looks a lot like the old one, but it isn't

The new Porsche Panamera looks a lot like the old one but a lot has changed.

Porsche has revealed the new ‘G3’ Panamera which looks remarkably like the outgoing model but with a decent amount of changes including some tricky new suspension and, eventually, four hybrid models.

To be fair, the G2 Panamera was a genuine looker with one of the coolest rear spoilers on the market. The new one continues with the same overall design but with several tweaks, including a new grille with an extra inlet above the numberplate, more pronounced, 911-inspired arches, and a redesigned rear end with different, slimmer taillights. Overall it looks more Taycan than four-door 911, which is a good thing.

Inside is a new centre console that sees the gear selector move to the dash just beside the steering wheel – like the Taycan – along with an optional 10.9-inch passenger display that can show vehicle performance data, change infotainment settings, or stream a video (presumably with audio disabled or routed through individual headphones).

Hybrid power comes to four models this time around, but we only know about one so far. That’s the Turbo E-Hybrid, which uses a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with an electric motor to generate a healthy 500kW/929Nm. Hitting 100kph takes a claimed three seconds.

Sitting above this will be a new Turbo S E-Hybrid, which hasn’t been detailed yet but should eclipse the old one’s 507kW figure.

Supplied The rear end looks much more Taycan than before.

The other two will likely be electrified versions of the base Panamera and the Panamera 4. In the meantime, those models get a slightly powered-up 2.9-litre turbocharged V6 making 260kW/499Nm, enough to go from nought to 100kph in five seconds.

Expect a GTS model to appear at some point as well, possibly with the V8 sans electrification.

Suspending the car is a standard two-chamber, two-valve air suspension with Porsche Active Suspension Management, which separates the damper’s compression and rebound control for improved comfort and sporty handling.

Supplied A new passenger screen headlines interior changes.

E-Hybrid models can also be specced with Porsche Active Ride, which helps keep the Panamera flat and stable through corners, even leaning into them like a motorcycle, which sounds fascinating. Rear-axle steering is also optional.

Pricing for the base Panamera starts at $214,700 while the Turbo E-Hybrid kicks off at $374,200. Deliveries are expected to start sometime around mid-2024.

Unfortunately, all Panameras are sedans for now. Porsche didn’t mention any Sport Turismo variants in the release, which means the Panamera wagon is currently a thing of the past.